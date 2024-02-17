Edo APC Primary: Stakeholders Raise Alarm Over Potential Manipulation 

The stakeholders of Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday expressed concern over alleged plans by the Governor Hope Uzodinma Governorship Primary Committee to manipulate the gubernatorial primary scheduled for today.

This, the stakeholders, said is the political card, being played by the former Governor of the State, Senator Adams Oshiomole, to field both Senator Monday Okpehbolo and Honorable Dennis Idahosa, as the winner and first runner-up in the contest in the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial election.

The stakeholders raised alarm over the committee’s failure to dispatch election officials to oversee the process in various local governments. This omission raises suspicions that the committee may be intending to announce predetermined results rather than ensuring a free and fair electoral exercise.

The stakeholders assert that the integrity of the primary election process must be upheld, and any attempt to subvert the will of the party members will not be tolerated.

They call upon the APC leadership at both state and national levels to intervene immediately and ensure that the primary election is conducted in accordance with the party’s principles of transparency and fairness.

Furthermore, the stakeholders urge all party members and supporters to remain vigilant and report any irregularities or attempts at manipulation to the appropriate authorities.

The Edo State APC stakeholders reaffirm their commitment to the democratic ideals of the party and emphasize the importance of conducting credible and transparent primary elections as a fundamental