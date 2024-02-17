Edo APC Primary: Oshiomhole Not My Godfather – Idahosa

Dennis Idahosa, an aspirant of the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted the rumours making rounds in some sections that he is receiving support from Adams Oshiomhole, former National Chairman of the party.

Saturday Telegraph reports that a few APC aspirants vying for a governorship ticket have accused Oshiomhole of supporting Idahosa ahead of the party’s primary scheduled for Saturday, February 17.

This was as they vowed to oppose any efforts to force a candidate on the party.

Reacting to the development, Idahosa in an interview with Punch said Oshiomhole is not his godfather, adding that like all the other candidates, he only paid the former governor of Edo State a visit.

He, however, believes that his decision to oppose the party’s ticket shouldn’t offend other contenders.

Although he stated that he visited Oshiomhole to express his goals, it was unclear how the former labour leader could be seen to endorse such a visit.

Nonetheless, the congressman issued a warning to those who were accusing him of corruption to stop or else they would be subject to legal action.