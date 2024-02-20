Edo APC Primary: Factional EXCO Congratulate Idahosa, Call For Calm

Factional Executive of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State led by State Vice Chairman, Benson Edosomwan on Tuesday congratulated Hon Dennis Idahosa over his victory at the party primary held on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

He also called on party members to stay calm, while awaiting directives from the National Working Committee (NWC) which it says is responsible for the conduct of the primary and therefore has the final say over the crisis emanating from the emergency of multiple candidates

Edosomwan, in a press statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Benin City, Edo State said members of the State Executive Committee are pledging unwavering loyalty to the national leadership of the party.

The statement reads in part: “On behalf of members of the State Executive Committee of the APC in Edo State, we appeal to all members of our party across the 192 wards of our state to stay calm as the National Working Committee is working on the developments arising from the party’s primaries held last Saturday, 17th February 2024.

“Notwithstanding, we want to congratulate the gubernatorial candidate of our party, Rt Hon Dennis Idahosa, on his successful election during the primaries. As members of the State Executive Committee, we pledge our unwavering loyalty to the National Leadership of the party.

” We also pledge to work with our candidate as a united family for the victory of our party and his success in the upcoming governorship elections. We are confident that in Edo state under the leadership of Rt Hon Dennis Idahosa, our party will thrive and uphold the values that define the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Continuing, he said. “The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State is committed to promoting democratic principles, transparency, and fairness in all its activities. The party aims to serve the Edo people and advance the cause of good governance in our dear State.”