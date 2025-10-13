New Telegraph

October 13, 2025
Edo APC Passes Leaders Vote Of Confidence In Okpebholo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State has passed a vote of confidence in Governor Monday Okpebholo.

In a communiqué issued at the end of Ikpoba-Okha APC leaders meeting at the Benin residence of ex-House of Representatives member Ehiozuwa Agbonyima, the group noted the various initiatives launched by Okpebholo’s administration, such as its flyover and other road projects.

The party leaders said: “As you continue to navigate the challenges and opportunities that come your way, please know that you have our full support.

Your leadership and vision for a better Edo State resonate with our aspirations, and we stand behind you in your quest to elevate our state to even greater heights. “We, the good people of Ikpoba-Okha APC, hereby pass a vote of confidence in you for your seamless efforts to make Ikpoba-Okha and Edo State a better place for all.”

