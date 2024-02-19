Edo APC Guber Primary Chair: How Oshiomhole influenced Uzodimma’s nomination

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Edo State has claimed that Adams Oshiomhole influenced the nomination of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma as the chairman of the controversial primary. According to the aspirant, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Oshiomhole believed that only Uzodinma could secure his interest in the state.

He said: “The person that was being considered for the chairman of the primary was a Northern governor but Oshiomhole was able to prevail on the party to make Uzodinma the chairman. “He visited the party’s national secretariat many times for the party to concede to his wishes on the issue.

“Also, he visited Uzodinma, who is the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum. “The essence of his visit to the governor was to convince the governor to speak to National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje to make him the chairman of the Edo State governorship primary.” Meanwhile, Ganduje has congratulated Dennis Idahosa as the winner of the primary. Idahosa alleged to enjoy Oshiomhole’s backing was announced by Uzodinma as the winner of the primary