Edo APC Congress: Our Success Must Be On Collective Mobilisation, Unity – Ajanah Tells Members

The Chairman of the Congress Committee of the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Kabir Ajanah has appealed to members to ensure that their success is built on collective mobilisation, party cohesion and unity.

Ajanah also called on the APC members in other states to emulate what he described as the hitch-free conduct of the recent local government and ward congresses in the state.

Speaking at a press conference held at the party secretariat in Benin, Ajanah said the smooth exercise demonstrated the inclusiveness of the state executive committee, which he noted carried members along and ensured the peaceful conduct of the congresses across the state.

He commended Governor Monday Okpebholo for what he described as exemplary leadership, saying it was reflected in the alignment of party members with the governor’s template.

He also praised the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Jarrett Tenebe, for providing the logistics that supported the committee’s work.

Tenebe, in his remarks, said the state had become the cynosure of all eyes due to what he termed a rancour-free model demonstrated across the 18 local government areas and 192 wards.

He attributed the development to the leadership of Okpebholo, noting that the governor had positioned the state as a model for others to follow.

He urged party members at all levels to work diligently to ensure that the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu is effectively implemented across the state. Tenebe said that while the party celebrates the successful congresses, members must remain focused on translating the internal cohesion into positive electoral outcomes in the forthcoming general elections.

He expressed appreciation to party members across the state for their discipline, unity and support for the leadership, adding that sustained mobilisation and cohesion would be critical to maintaining the party’s momentum.

He also thanked members of the congress committees for exhibiting dexterity, determination and cooperation throughout the exercise.