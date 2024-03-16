Edo APC Condemns Abduction Of PDP State Chair, Aziegbemi

…wants him released

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday said it received the news of the kidnapping of the state Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tony Aziegbemi with a rude shock.

This was as the opposition party in the state called for the immediate release of the Edo PDP Chairman while attributing the incident to the lack of a strong and well-oiled security architecture in the state.

The Acting Edo APC Chairman, Emperor Jarrett Tenebe in a statement signed and made available to journalists said, “This kidnap is one kidnap too many in the State which signpost’s an overt reminder and wake-up call on Governor Obaseki led administration in the state that all is not well, in terms of securing the State which is the primary responsibility of government.

“That the chairman of the party of a sitting governor can be kidnapped, is a testament to the very porous, ill-equipped, ill-motivated security machinery in the state in spite of the humongous security vote being collected by Governor Obaseki on a monthly basis.

“The APC, Edo State chapter uses this medium to demand of the abductors, the immediate and unconditional release of the PDP chairman, while we call on the security agencies in the state to leave no stone unturned in the quest to ensure his release unhurt.”