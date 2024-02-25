Edo APC Chairman Unveils Plan To Unite Party After Primary

The Edo State Acting Chairman of the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Emperor Jarrett Tenebe has told the National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and members of the National Working Committee, of his plans to foster unity within the party after the party’s governorship primary.

The election which threw up Senator Monday Okpebholo after a fresh election conducted last Thursday has caused division in the party as members of the House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa and Anamero Dekeri, who took part in the election expressed dissatisfaction.

Talking of plans to reunite the party, Tenebe said, “We are making moves to set up a reconciliation committee to bring everybody together because that is what we need at this stage.

“I acknowledge the challenges faced during the primaries and I make a resolute commitment to resolving lingering issues.

“We are going to get in touch with our leader, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and every other thing that played out during the primaries will be put to rest,” he declared, signalling a determination to address the internal conflicts and forge a way forward for the party.

“Moving forward, we will work together, move en masse all through the night; we will not sleep until we take over Edo State,” he added.

Recall that the House of Representatives member, Hon Dennis Idahosa has said the results released were factious and said the exercise was a rape of democracy.

“The declaration of fictitious primary election results by the Sen. Bassey Otu’s Committee represents the highest level of rape on democracy ever witnessed in Edo State.

“Events in the last few days may have been very disappointing and demoralizing to lots of people as your votes seemed not to have counted going by the process and declaration of fictitious primary election results of what happened on the field on the 22nd of February re-run elections in the 192 wards of the State,” he added.

Dekeri, on his part, said, “I reject the results and I will challenge it at the appeal panel. The conduct of the primaries lacked transparency and was skewed in favour of Okpebholo.

Dekeri wondered how he was able to mobilise over 65,000 votes and scored just above 2,000 votes.