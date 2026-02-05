Edo APC Chairman, Tenebe Accuses Oyegun Of N150m Debt To APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State on Thursday accused a former National Chairman of the party and ex-Governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, of owing the party ₦150 million in outstanding debt.

The party said the debts arose from alleged loans and accumulated membership dues spanning several years when Oyegun was listed as a member of the party.

In a statement signed by the Edo State APC Chairman, Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, the party claimed that the former APC national chairman had failed to respond to several official demands for repayment, with the total liability put at over ₦150 million.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State wishes to inform the general public that, as a law-abiding, people-centred political organisation, we have formally demanded the settlement of debts owed by the National Leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun,” the statement read.

According to Tenebe, the debts include loans allegedly advanced to Oyegun during his tenure as National Chairman of the APC, as well as accumulated membership dues which he allegedly failed to remit throughout his period of membership.

“Our records also reveal accumulated membership dues which the ADC National Leader refused to pay into the party’s coffers throughout the period of his membership of the APC,” Tenebe said.

He added that the public demand became necessary following what he described as Oyegun’s outright refusal to honour his financial obligations to the party.

“This open demand has become necessary due to the refusal by Chief Oyegun to settle his commitments to the APC, the party that gave him the platform to rise politically,” the APC chairman stressed.

However, reacting to the allegations, the National Leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Odigie-Oyegun, dismissed the claims as baseless, describing them as a sign of panic within the ruling APC.

Oyegun, who also served as the first civilian Governor of Edo State, said the allegations were driven by growing unease within the APC following the emergence of the ADC as a strong political force.

“People will have a good laugh at that. All I can say is that, negative as what they are doing may be, it finally shows that they now know they have problems with the advent of the ADC,” he said.

He accused the APC of responding to the rise of the ADC with hostility rather than constructive political engagement.

“They now know they are in trouble. We are ready for them. Whatever they do, we are ready. They are finally acknowledging that there is a threat to them in Nigeria,” Oyegun stated.

The ADC leader further accused the ruling party of dragging Edo State into political disrepute through what he described as violence, intimidation, and abusive rhetoric.

“They have dragged Edo State down into the mud. The only thing they can do is violence and unnecessary attacks. Instead of thinking, planning, and strategising, they resort to violence and abusive, stupid statements,” he said.

Reaffirming the ADC’s readiness to engage politically through legitimate means, Oyegun maintained that the party remains firmly grounded.

“We are on ground, and whatever way they want to choose, we are waiting for them,” he added.

Also reacting, the political aide to Odigie-Oyegun and former Chief of Staff to Governor Oserheimen Osunbor, Dr. Isaiah Osifo, said Jarrett Tenebe lacks the locus to speak on the administrative decisions of the former National Chairman or to audit Oyegun’s tenure.

“Jarrett does not have the moral or societal standing to dent the internationally recognised integrity of Oyegun. It was the integrity and background of Oyegun that gave the APC victory in 2015.

“Jarrett was not active in the APC at the time. If they are aggrieved that Oyegun left the party, it is because he cannot be associated with deceit and lawlessness,” he said.