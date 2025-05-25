Edo APC Appoints New Acting Deputy State Chairman, Vice

Share

The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Mr. Sylvester Aigboboh as the Acting Deputy State Chairman and Mr. Pedro Esangbedo as the Acting Vice Chairman for Edo Central Senatorial District.

A press statement from the Edo State APC Secretariat explained that the appointments follow the elevation of the former Deputy State Chairman, Chief Jaret Tenebe, to State Chairman, and the defection of Chief Francis Inegbeniki, the former Vice Chairman for Edo Central, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The appointments take immediate effect.

The statement noted that the moves align with the party’s constitution and aim to ensure smooth and effective administration within the party’s structure.

“In accordance with the provisions of the APC constitution and for the continued efficiency of the party’s operations, it became imperative to fill these positions with individuals of proven character and integrity,” the statement said.

Mr. Aigboboh and Mr. Esangbedo will serve in acting capacities pending the next State Congress.

They are expected to work closely with State Chairman Emperor Jaret Tenebe and other party executives to provide strong leadership as preparations for the 2027 general elections commence, the party added.

