Edo: Akoko-Edo LGA Chairman Impeached

The Chairman of Akoko-Edo local government Council, Edo State, Alabi Bliss Oshionogue, has been impeached.

Oshionogue was impeached in a letter signed by seven Councillors.

He was impeached few hours after lawmakers in the Edo State House of Assembly failed to hold a peace meeting with him and the seven Councillors.

It was gathered the Chairman was removed following attempts by three of the councillors, that did not attend the meeting with the other lawmakers to remove the seven councillors.

Sources said the seats of the three Councillors were declared vacant.

It was learnt that the seven Councillors rushed to Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo local government, and issued the impeachment letter.

The letter of impeachment reads, “We, the undersigned members of Akoko Edo Local Government Area Legislative Arm hereby impeach you as the acting Local Government Council Chairman with effect from today the 28th January, 2026.

“This decision is as a result of your abuse of office, high handedness, embezzlements of Council funds, Anti-party activities, financial recklessness, forgery and constant disobedient to constituted authorities.”

A viral video also showed moments the impeached Chairman was booed out of office.

However, Commissioner for local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Paul Ohonbamu, could not be reached for reactions as of the time of filing this report.