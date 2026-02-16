Edo Airline: Okpebholo And CRPP’s Unhelpful Legal Threat

During campaigns, Nigerian politicians unfold their manifestos or road maps they pledge to implement if elected at the poll. But on assumption of office, many never revert to those documents, but execute policies and programmes based on a rule-of-the-thumb for populism. Hence uncompleted and abandoned projects litter the landscape.

Is the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, different from other politicians? So far, he has chosen to focus on rapid development anchored on his SHINE (Security, Health, Infrastructure, Natural Resources/Agriculture, and Education) Agenda – his administration’s core policy framework aimed to “improve lives through targeted, people-centred governance, with the budget prioritising capital projects, to drive economic growth and ensure safety” across the state.

Okpebholo is barely one year in the saddle, yet he’s done more than most governors within the first 12 months of their first term in office. Surely, there’s room for him to improve, especially in the distribution of amenities and projects, so that some segments of the state won’t feel neglected or “marginalised,” such as is lately voiced by aggrieved communities.

This leads us to the proposal by the governor to float an airline for the state. The plan has prompted intense debate, both for and against a gargantuan project that requires a princely outlay of scarce resources amid areas needing urgent attention and intervention.

As many Edolites appeal to the governor to rethink the airline project, the Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) has vowed to file a legal action against Okpebholo, on the grounds of “wasteful spending of Edo monies that are not beneficial to the people of Edo State.” Acting as a busy body and a meddlesome interloper, the CRPP’s assumed the power and authority it lacks.

Through its regional president, Dr. Samson Isibor, the coalition declared in a statement on January 27, 2026, in Benin City, the Edo capital city, that: “We are ready to take him (Okpebholo) to court, if he goes ahead to implement the so-called Edo Airline.” It’s apt to ask what right has the CRPP to decide or determine the policies, programmes and actions Okpebholo should implement and execute in the overall interests of Edo people, whose mandate he holds in trust from November 2024 to November 2028 in the first instance?

Is the CRPP a member of the Okpebholo cabinet or the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State? Even being part of the APC-led government or a member of the party doesn’t confer on the coalition the prerogative to dictate to Okpebholo what to do or how to run his government! For clarity, the CRPP, a coalition or an alliance of legally-recognised, registered political parties in Nigeria, “acts as a pressure group formed by registered parties in various states, to take unified stances on elections and political matters,” AI Overview notes.

As a body unknown to law – not registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a political party, and not a registered entity with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) that can sue and be sued – the CRPP is a voluntary organisation for registered parties with a free entry and a free exit! It’s not in the remit of the CRPP to dabble in the governance of Edo State by blackmail and threats to sue Okpebholo should he refuse to carry out the coalition’s “order” to halt the airline.

If it really wants the governor to have a change of mind, its intervention should be to suggest advice or appeal to him to commit the funds to other areas. Accordingly, the CRPP can channel the advice via the Edo chapter of the APC, imploring the governor to redirect the funds to execute projects the “self-oversighter” of governmental affairs listed in its threatening statement of grammatical blunders, as reported by Alert News on January 27, 2026, as follows:

“The CRPP is not happy with the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo (sic) priotising some self-adulation projects that should not be immediate priority of any government that is not (sic) people-oriented. Any projects that have no bearing for (on) the survival of the people of Edo State, (sic) should not be executed.

“The news we heard that Governor Okpeholo is contemplating to establish (sic) Air carrier (sic) otherwise called Airline (sic) is uncalled for. There are hundreds of state roads (sic) including federal roads (sic) begging for rehabilitations (sic), especially in the rural areas where many of their roads have being (been) cut off, (and) many villages have no roads to bring their palm (farm) produce to the urban areas for sale.

“Insecurity in the state is increasing daily unabated, thousands of our youths are unemployed thereby adding to the insecurity in the state, yet we have a governor in the state, who is not bothered about the plight and poor conditions of life in the state.

“There is no any agenda for the poor masses (‘people living in poverty’, ‘low-income households’, or ‘economically-disadvantaged individuals’) in Edo State, (sic) since (sic) Okpeholo assume (assumed) office, everybody is lamenting the critical situation in Edo State, (sic) the (sic) Governor should tell us what the masses have benefited since he assume (assumed) office.”

In closing, the CRPP asked Governor Okpebholo to answer the following questions: “How much does it cost to acquire one airline (sic) EG (sic) Boeing 707? What happened to about N100b loan approval by the rubber stamp (sic) (Edo State) House of Assembly? “Is it productive to establish an airlines (sic) that will cost the state over N5 trillion Naira? Can’t we use this money to revitalize all the moribund government companies that can employ more than fifty thousand youths (50,000) in those establishments such as (the) Uromi Cassavita (Factory)?

“Others are: Ehor Fruit Juice Factory; Ewu Flower (Flour) Mill; Ewohimi Cassava Factory; Fertilizer Company at Auchi; Bendel Brewery and many others, instead of wasting much money to acquire Arlines (sic)? Airlines are beneficial only to the rich and politicians. How many citizens of Edo State can afford to fly?

We know that air transport fair (fare) is beyond the reach of any average Edo citizen. “Many State Governments prioritise roads constructions (sic) for good motor (sic) roads (sic) they (sic) purchase more than 100 busses (buses) for their citizens to convey them to and fro (sic) from their working places (workplaces) free of charge. Why then is Edo State (sic) own is (sic) different?”

Devoid of its threats to file a writ against the governor, the likes of the CRPP are welcome to try to redirect Okpebholo’s focus on the pressing needs of the majority of Edolites, as the coalition argues that an airline isn’t such a priority. A quick reminder, though! There are troubling issues in the main opposition parties that should engage the time and resources of the CRPP, as the 2027 General Election is only one year away.

If the coalition isn’t pushing an agenda in Edo State, its hands should be on deck, to ensure that the parties observe internal democracy, and conduct free, fair, credible and acceptable primaries ahead of the poll. It should leave governance for those elected to do their jobs, and retreat from its constant rhetoric against Governor Okpebholo and his administration!