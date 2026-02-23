Edo ADC Leadership Stands Firm Despite Failed Disruption

…Party Leadership United and Focused

The Edo State chapter of the African Democratic Party (ADC), on Monday, declared that the leadership of the party stands firm despite failed disruption.

The South-South Zonal Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mabel Oboh, made this disclosure in a press statement made available to newsmen.

The statement read, “As the South-South Zonal Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), I want to state clearly and without hesitation: there was no crisis at the Edo State leadership meeting of the African Democratic Congress held on Monday, 22nd February, at the residence of our respected national leader, John Odigie-Oyegun. What happened was a brief, unsuccessful attempt to create the illusion of instability, but it failed.

“Having been present from start to finish as an eyewitness, I can confirm that the meeting was properly called, well-attended, peaceful, and productive.

“A small group of unidentified individuals temporarily blocked access to the entrance gate before proceedings began. Security personnel were promptly notified, and the individuals left the premises without any trouble.

“At no point was there chaos within the party, nor was the meeting disrupted once it got underway. The gathering brought together senior national and state officials, highlighting the seriousness of the occasion.

“Attendees included the National Chief Whip, Festus Igbinoba; the National Legal Adviser, Osunbor Oserheimen; the Edo State Chairman, Kennedy Odion; the South-South zonal publicity secretary; members of the state working committee; and other key stakeholders.

Chief Whip Festus Igbinoba, after the meeting, stated firmly, “The ADC remains focused and united. No distraction can break the internal harmony of our party in Edo State.” National Legal Adviser Oserheimen Osunbor emphasised, “There was no legal or constitutional breach.

“The meeting was validly called and properly concluded.” Edo State Chairman Kennedy Odion reaffirmed this stance, saying, “Our structure in Edo is intact. What happened outside the gate didn’t affect the substance or the outcome of our discussions.”

The purpose of the meeting was strategic, not reactive. We engaged in serious talks about strengthening party consolidation across Edo State, boosting grassroots mobilisation at ward and local government levels, harmonising state and national coordination, and positioning the party responsibly within the changing political landscape. The tone was disciplined, forward-looking, and solution-focused.

Rumours of division within the party are unfounded. The clear alignment between national officers and state leadership shows maturity and cohesion. His Excellency John Odigie-Oyegun continues to provide respected guidance, and his leadership remains steady and undisputed.

For transparency’s sake, official records, minutes, and photographs document the meeting’s organised conduct.

The facts can be verified.

In every political season, there will be attempts to create the appearance of a crisis where none exists. True leadership is shown through composure under pressure and clarity of purpose. On Monday, 22nd February, the ADC in Edo State demonstrated both.

We are not distracted. We are not divided. We are organised, aligned, and moving forward with purpose.