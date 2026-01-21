Edo: 7 Kidnapped Hotel Guests Regain Freedom After 11 Days In Captivity

Seven kidnapped guests of Stay Boy Hotel on ImogaIbillo, Imoga Community in Akoko Edo Local Government have regained their freedom. They were released on Monday evening after the payment of an undisclosed ransom.

Recall that the victims were kidnapped on January 9 while lodging at Stay Boy Hotel on Imoga-Ibillo. The owner of the hotel, also an indigene of Imoga, was also abducted along with the guests.

The Coordinator, Movement for the Advancement of Akoko Edo People, Dr Bode Ekundayo, who disclosed this in a message to the media yesterday, said that the victims have been reunited with their families. Ekundayo’s message read, “Victims have now been released after the payment of a huge ransom.”

However, when probed in a telephone interview on how much was paid for the release of the victims, he stated that he was not in a position to give the information. He also said that the eighth person who escaped during the kidnapping is also receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He stated, “I can tell you that they have been reunited with their family after the community secured their release. It is a sad experience and we hope that they will overcome the effect.”

He also said that the police have been informed about the release of their indigene, noting that the community is happy about the return of their brothers and sisters.

On January 11, the gunmen had demanded N100 million for the release of the victims. After negotiation, the ransom was reduced to N70 million and later to N40 million.

On January 16, the kidnappers threatened to start killing the abductees if the ransom was not paid. This was to show the community and families of the victims that they “meant business”. The Royal father of Imoga, Oba Patrick Abudu, said that he met with the victims yesterday and that the community is in a jubilant mood.