Edo: 37 Arrested, 345.421kg Drrugs Recovered In June -NDLEA

The Edo Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) disclosed its operatives arrested 37 suspected drug traffickers and seized narcotic drugs weighing 345.421 kilogrammes in June.

The State Commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, made the disclosure while reviewing the operations of the command in the fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse in the state.

The commander gave the breakdown of the first batch of seizure to include 310.485 kg of cannabis, 0.3415 kg of psychotropic substances, and 0.3175 kg of methamphetamine.

Other batches were 33.226 kg of cannabis sativa, 0.67 kg of psychotropic substances, 0.373 kg of methamphetamine, 5 litres of codeine syrup, and 0.004 kg of cocaine, which were abandoned.

Ofoyeju explained that the command’s prosecution unit charged 11 cases to court and secured five convictions within the period and a total of 107 cases were pending at the Federal High Court in Benin.

Recognising the importance of community engagement, he said that the Drug Demand Reduction Unit of the command provided counselling to 32 clients, comprising 18 males and 14 females.

The NDLEA boss stressed that the agency remained steadfast in its mandate to combat drug trafficking and abuse. He emphasised the commitment of the agency to dismantling drug cartels through continued vigilance and community involvement.

“In the month of June, narcotic officers apprehended 37 suspects, comprising 25 males and 12 females.

“These arrests were part of a broader strategy aimed at dismantling drug trafficking networks and addressing the concerns on substance abuse within the communities,” Ofoyeju said.

“In a bid to further disrupt the drug trade, the command undertook the destruction of illegal cannabis farms measuring 7.27 hectares with an estimated yield of 18,184.7128 kg.

“We razed the farms located in Okhuse forest and Ugbada Uzebba forest both in the Owan West Local Government Area of the state,’’ he said.