Edo 2024:I’ll Create Employment, Control Drugs Abuse Usage If Elected Governor – Ikpea

A frontline aspirant for the Edo 2024 Governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Joe Ikpea on Tuesday said he will create employment for the teaming population of Edo youths and as well as control the abuse of hard drugs if he becomes governor next year.

Ikpea, who is a major financer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state made the assertion during a visit to the secretariat of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Çouncil

He insisted that being a foundation member and major financer of the party in the state, he should be compensated with the party governorship ticket.

Asked if he was aware his party, the APC, has streamlined aspirants from his zone (Edo Central) to three, of which his name was missing, Ikpea said he was aware, but insisted that he would continue with his course and that with God all things are possible.

“We were invited for a meeting in Abuja where we were asked to provide our membership card, voter card, and proof of support for the party over the years. And if we go by that, I think, I should be the person to be considered. If you look at the history of the party, I am one of the founding members, and not just a founding member, but one of the financers of the party.

“But like I said earlier, the party can do whatever they wish. But I believe in God, I am going to push my course and leave the rest for God.”

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

While noting that the party has the final decision on who to fly the governorship flag, he said he expects that his labour for the party, over the years, is recognised by giving him the ticket.

The aspirant, who promised to support anyone the party gives the governorship ticket, should he not get it, said his interest in putting many wrong things, such as infrastructural decay, unemployment, etc, right, has been the propelling factor to govern the state.

He added: “So, if given the opportunity to govern the state, having known the history, having known the problems of the state, having worked with different administrations in the state, I am in the best position to right many wrongs. I know our challenges. One of our major problems in the state is unemployment.

“Edo is more into agriculture. We have to use the vast land provided by God for us. In Edo South, we have oil, in Edo North, we have solid minerals, these are ways we can create jobs for the people if we utilise them. If we go into agriculture, our youths will get jobs. This will reduce several crimes such as kidnapping experience in the state.

Further elaborating on how he planned to use Agriculture to tackle unemployment in the state, the aspirant said: “If you look at the banks, they declare a lot of profits each year. If I have the opportunity to be governor of the state, I will have a discussion with the banks to invest their profit in agric in our state.

“I will discuss with them the area they have an interest in the agricultural sector and ask them to invest in such areas. I will also discuss on how the profit will be shared among us. It will be a kind of partnership.

He also promised to use the oil and gas in Edo South to set up a modular refinery to create jobs for the teaming youths in the state, and also invest in mental healthcare in the state.

Lamenting that many of the youths have now gone into drugs, and their future is being threatened due to the manner things are going, he said: “The future of our youths is in doubt. The reason why it is in doubt is that most of them have gone into hard drugs.

“The reason why many of them have gone into drugs is because they are Idle. So, under healthcare, if given the opportunity, I will look at mental healthcare. I will give the youth to play a major role in our government.