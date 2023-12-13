Edo 2024: Youths Will Play Major Role In My Government If I Win – Ighodalo

The relegation of youths to the background in Edo State may be a thing of the past,as a former Chairman of Nigeria Breweries PLC, Bar Asue Ighodalo has promised to give young people a chance if he emerges the governor of Edo State come 2024.

Ighodalo,who is vying for the Edo top job on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP) also urged the media to interrogate those vying for the governorship position ahead gubernatorial election.

He made the statement at Secretariat of the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigerian Union Journalists(NUJ),Edo State Council during a courtesy call to the chapel.

Describing himself as a bonafide Edo citizen, Ighodalo stated that he is nobody’s candidate but one who is ready to bring his experience of serving as chairman of various companies to bear when he gets the nod of the electorate next year to govern the the state.

The Chairman of Alaghodaro Summit, also said he was offering himself for service because of his desire to make Edo strong economically, noting that there were several parts of the economy that can be used to provide for the people and take them out of poverty.

He said, “I am here to serve the state and I can say I am the best man for the job. I hear people saying I am Someone’s candidate but I can tell you that I am nobody’s candidate. All I will do is to bring my experience to bear having been chairman of several top companies.

“I pledge to give youths the opportunity to serve in my government because the youths have talents to build the state. Be assured that I am fully committed to the upliftment of our state and will give my life to ensure that.”

Admitting that it was a tough decision to leave the private sector for politics, he said he was prepared for the rigours of the job which demands integrity.

“It was tough decision resigning from those position. I’m coming from a comfort zone and you put all of that down to say you want to do things for your people. I have the ability to do things for many more people having done for fewer people in the corporate world”

He said that Edo State as the heart beat of the nation should have good infrastructures like good roads, pipe borne water, good hospitals, good schools and many others.

“All of the experience and connection I have had allover the years would be brought to bear. I am committed and convinced that I can do it. It looks uncertain but even it will be certain in God’s name.

Ighodalo noted that he would build on success of past governments in the state, while ensuring that other policies would be fine-tuned to meet current needs.

He also said that he would unite the People’s Democratic People in the state while calling on stakeholders to bury their hatchet and work for the success of the party in the state.