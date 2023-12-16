EDO 2024: Wrong Choice of Candidate Will Spoil Party for LP in Edo –Akpata

Barrister Olumide Akpata, is a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), top political leader in Labour Party, Human Rights Activist, and a frontline aspirant for the 2024 governorship ticket under Labour Party. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke on a number of political issues, why a credible and trusted person should be standard bearer of the Labour Party, the task of nation building, way out of numerous crises currently bedeviling Nigeria. Excerpts:

Edo 2024 governorship election is fast approaching, and you’re a frontrunner for the position under the LP; what makes you a better candidate than others?

In the first place let me debunk the rumour making the rounds that I’m under the sponsorship of Governor Godwin Obaseki. His Excellency Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki is my friend; I cannot deny him because of my political ambition. My relationship with Governor Godwin has never been hidden, it is only retrogressive politicians who don’t know how to agree to disagree that quickly conclude that when two contenders sit together, they must belong to the same camp.

From your experience in the legal profession, is politics a dirty venture, or is it about enemies?

Politics is not about making enemies. In 1979, politicians with different political affiliations and ideologies sat together to have dinner. Two brothers can be in different political camps and it doesn’t make them enemies. Politics is about interest and carrying your people along. For me, I’m not under the sponsorship of anybody; I bankroll most part of activities in Labour Party because I want the best for Edo State and Nigeria. The era of playing parochial politics is gone, millions of people are looking unto you to come rescue them from the present economic quagmire.

It is not about personal interest, it is not about my immediate family, it is about the electorate, the common man and the less privileged among us. Those who know know that I’m not from a poor family; by the grace of God I’m comfortable with what God has given me. I feel very happy when I see people around me happy. If you have Heaven and Earth and people around you are living in abject poverty, then you are not a rich man. Democracy is the best form of government, it’s government of the people, by the people and for the people.

If it is a dirty game, those who introduced it won’t have recommended it for nations. It is people that make it dirty. Man is a political animal. We have politics in every facet of our human life even in the day to day running of your homes. So, only when people see it as do-or-die matter, then they say it is dirty.

You are a very successful lawyer, why dive into politics?

Yes, I’m a successful lawyer; I have work to do, politics is not my job. It is out of interest that we have come to rescue this state and Nigeria. I cannot be the hireling of anybody. I’m in it so I will do it with everything I have and get positive result. I am not from a family of failures. We are a honourable family, we do things with decency and vigour.

Your colleagues says that your presence in Labour Party as an aspirant is intimidating, now tell me are you a money bag?

Good question! As the Americans would say, I put my cash where my mouth is and you know. These people who say I’m a money bag have been spending money before I came into the scene, so I really wonder. I wonder what the matter is. When people get uncomfortable and they see the competition that they cannot really match up to, they must look for something to give as an excuse. They give dog a bad name, so they can hang it. I show up, and I say I want to support the Labour Party, and as you know, of all the parties in Nigeria, LP is not as financially buoyant as the others. So, it is important that all of us who are members come together and help out party. And they say you are a moneybag. I shrug off those kinds of accusations. Let’s be objective and stop politics of ‘pull him down syndrome.’ I’m in and no going back.

Do you see yourself getting the ticket of LP?

I’m the candidate to beat. We are going for primaries; what I’m asking for is a level playing ground. Edo needs a man like me to continue with the good legacies of Governor Obaseki. Edo is one, and we must all work together to make Edo State a better place for all. Our delegates must be very wise in choosing their candidate because any wrong choice of candidate for Labour Party will not mean well for us. The task of building Edo State and Nigeria lies with us.