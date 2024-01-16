Edo 2024: Understanding the issues

T he floodgate of Edo gubernatorial contest has been opened as one aspirants after another keeps throwing hat in the ring seeking to habitate Osadebe Avenue. Edo State has not been able to mount the olympian height in terms of development in the last seven years as a result of failure of governance. Edo is rich and full of human and material resources that can redirect her destiny and relaunch it on the path of growth and development if properly harnessed and exploited. Every Local Government in the state can boast of one resource and the other, yet this present administration has cultivated more quarrels and squabbles than building a friendly environment for the desired political stability. So, when people ask questions about what motivates me in seeking for the governorship position, I see the present rot staring at me in the face. From decayed road infrastructure, healthcare facilities, to rot in education, Edo State has become one neglected estate in search of caretaker to put it rightly.

The Politics of hatred and bad blood that permeates the entire gamut of the state has become a gaping sore that needs urgent attention. From my study of the opportunities in Edo State, I have a rich knowledge of what to do in order to recalibrate the opportunities for optimal benefit to the people. Edo State presently desires more attention that ever before to renew the hope of the people and drive fresh initiatives that would deepen governance in the state. Edo State is a confluence of economic growth and industrial zones, but unfortunately the resources are not harnessed to meet with the growing demands of a growing population. The location of the state as divinely positioned is a great advantage if the leadership can think outside the box to leverage on the opportunities. It is bordered by the western geopolitical zone, South South, South East even to North Central. The state is blessed with marsh vegetation that lies to the South and is bisected with creeks and rivers.

It has a sea outlet that flows into a larger body of water. A lot of aquatic splendour can flourish when the right investors are cultivated to open up the coastal axis of the state. Edo is a good location for dry port, trans-shipment of goods, warehouses and truck stops. It can also be a good resource for beach houses for tourism and boats on display. It is a good location for industries because of the border line states. It could be designated as a point of entry for various goods and merchandise; South South, South East, Middle belt and Northern states. The South Eastern part of Nigeria is known for a lot of manufacturing, goods could move to Edo to be further transported to their destinations across the country. The Oben Gas depot and availability of crude oil in moderate quantities is an added advantage for oil and gas freezone. Natural/Mineral Resources, Palm oil and other agricultural products make Edo State a zone for food processing and Pharmaceutical zones.

Unfortunately, none of these activities can be seen in Edo State. What the Godwin Obaseki government has done amounts to a drop in the ocean, backed by serious propaganda enabled by youths who were recruited for that purpose. Edo State has huge forest reserve, availability of plywood, sawn wood and other economic activities like furniture making. In the last seven years, little is heard about the rubber plantation and logging activities.

The promised Gelegele Port which attracted a lot of MoUs have suddenly been abandoned by no reasonable explanation from the state government. Such a city with coastal activities could do well in expanding production of seafood to boost her economic activities. Aside from this, production of biomethanol from agricultural waste; palm waste, poultry waste, for power is another fertile ground for huge revenue. Ammonia and urea for fertilizer from natural gas in Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area can be a major income spinner if fully exploited to attract investors.

Ethanol production from cassava in Ovia, Uhunmwonde and Orhionmwon Local Government Areas is a huge multibillion dollars project that could relaunch the state on the path of economic growth and development.

Agro Industrial Park could be established in Edo Central district to drive economic activities ditto for trailer parks in Aviele, Benin Bye-Pass and Okpella industrial hub. All these will improve the internally generated revenue of the state, by bringing in more people into the tax net and also encouraging financial inclusion of the informal sector. Edo can re-enact her relevance if only the right leadership is enthroned to promote unity of purpose, and expand the scope of engagement to accommodate all categories of persons in its investment drive. A new Edo State is possible; a state that could regenerate itself and enhance opportunities to address the unemployment crisis across the state. Edo presently is the sixth most indebted states in Nigeria according to statistics released recently by government portal and its low economic development and poor in frastructure have disabled the state in its economic trajectory. Edo State has high unemployment rate coupled with poor health infrastructure, prevailing crimes, and social unrest.

Her 4.8 million population with 75% literacy level could be channeled into productive use if government was aware of what to do to open up the Edo market. Issues such as human trafficking, child labour, flooding and environmental degradation continue to dominate public discourse because of outright neglect by those who ought to provide platforms for engaging them. Benin City flooding and erosion could be arrested if there is a strong determination to continue the implementation of the Beninc City Storm Water masterplan started by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole that has since been neglected by the Obaseki administration. Rural population and infrastructural neglect in those areas account for why the state is still considered as a poor one.

The opportunity of farming which the state’s arable land provides has not been fully explored, and there is increasing population of rural-urban migration that often compounds the demographics of planning to cater for different segments of the population. In traversing the nooks and crannies of the state, what confronts any aspirant are relics of governmental failure in the critical sector of infrastructure. Rather than deploy increasing federal allocations to these critical infrastructure, the Edo state government prefers to dwell in propaganda, leaving the real challenges to flourish without attention. From Edo North to Edo South, East and West, the state presents a gory sight of a neglected habitat. You hear state roads, federal roads and community roads; simply because the state government wouldn’t want to invest funds to give the state a face lift. While Federal Allocation is increasing by the month, poverty is deepening in the state, and funds are said to be scarce to confront the deplorable situation in the state.

These reasons explain away why the incumbent Governor Obaseki appears desperate to produce a successor that would be pliant to his wishes and aspiration. But Edo people have already moved beyond the expectations of Obaseki and his co-travellers. The people are yearning for change for the better, they are yearning for improved services and asking more questions on the rationale behind our present backward slide to failure in governance. Anybody who wants to lead Edo State like my humble self, has a herculean task ahead, no doubt. The state needs a man who has capacity, competence, and knowhow to contend with the developmental challenges confronting the state.

We need to open up new avenues for citizen participation in governance process, by conscientizing and mobilising the people to buy into the manifesto of government and tapping into the rare creativity and initiatives that are solution-driven. Edo State is not going to be left in the hands of pretenders and economic predators who are unfamiliar with the aspirations of the people, but who are only interested in furthering the nest of acquisition and business expansion in the name of being technocrats.

Edo must expand its fortunes and enhance its productive base. It must create a nexus between promise and performance. Those who made mouth-watering promises in the previous elections and are unable to stimulate any development and growth should not.be allowed to have a say in who emerges as the next governor. Governor Obaseki has abandoned the state for such a long time, and the opportunity of the election should be a veritable ground to convey the people’s displeasure to him as a consequence of his failure in governance. Edo people, shine your eyes.