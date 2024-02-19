Edo 2024: The Oshiomhole factor in IzeIyamu’s withdrawal from APC primaries

Taking a final perusal of this article on Friday, February 16, the journalistic instinct to seek the latest news or what’s become known as “breaking news” prompted me to ferret for updates on the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the next day, February 17, to pick a candidate for the September 21, 2024, governorship in Edo State. I wasn’t expecting anything spectacular other than reports on how prepared was the six-member primary election committee, headed by the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, to conduct a credible and transparent election acceptable to the 12 cleared aspirants, their supporters and members of the APC, especially in the Edo State chapter. But what I got, as first reported by The Nation, was an unbelievable newsflash, entitled: “BREAKING: Ize-Iyamu withdraws from APC primary for Edo guber election,” with no cogent reason by Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for his unexpected withdrawal from the race he’d run twice in 2016 and 2019 on the platforms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and APC, respectively. As reported later by Concord News Online, Mr Ize-Iyamu “bowed to pressures” from some top members of the APC to step down his decadeslong ambition to be governor, and has subsequently “thrown his support” behind Senator Monday Okpebholo (APC, Edo Central) “in line with the party’s tacit decision to zone the governorship to Edo Central, which is yet to produce a governor since the return to democratic rule in 1999, after Senator Oserheimen Osunbor’s brief stint between 2007 and 2008.”

Though Mr Ize-Iyamu, a cleric of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), previously fell short to clinch the governorship, his prospects for a third attempt looked brighter this year, and he exuded that confidence when he dismissed as “rumours” the alleged disqualification of over 24 APC aspirants by a “screening and pruning committee” traced to the handiwork of Senator and former Governor Adams Oshiomhole. Arriving at the Benin airport on January 20 from a parley with the APC leadership in Abuja, Ize-Iyamu told a huge crowd of supporters and some APC leaders that “there is nothing to worry about,” as he’d obtain the nomination forms the next week, and contest and win the primaries and the election. “The highest organ of our party issued a statement, particularly on Edo governorship election, and specifically said that all those who have aspirations to run for governorship should go and collect the forms,” Ize-Iyamu said. He noted that when you are contesting for an election, “there are bound to be intrigues and all kinds of rumours and stories,” adding that: “I know there were rumours that some people have been excluded but by that NWC release, that is not possible anymore.” “The only people that can exclude aspirants is the committee set up by the NWC. Let me announce that by next week, I will collect the form. And I want to assure you that I will contest and win the election,” Ize-Iyamu said. It took the intervention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to quell the ensuing angst, and restore the confidence of the aspirants, including Ize-Iyamu, who the “Oshiomhole committee” had “disqualified” in an alleged bid to foist an “anointed candidate” on members of the APC. Ize-Iyamu, in his statement of withdrawal from the governorship on the eve of the primaries, obliquely referred to the alleged Oshiomhole scheming, and intervention of the APC leadership to right the wrong therefrom. It reads in part: “I entered the contest as a progressive democrat, with an open mind to keenly contest and accept the result of a process that is fair, credible and transparent. I appreciate the commendable effort made by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to correct the erroneous impression maliciously created by certain persons that some aspirants, including myself, had been disqualified from the gubernatorial contest. “The NWC constituted the authentic screening committee and all twelve aspirants who purchased and completed the nomination forms were successfully screened and subsequently issued clearance certificates. This step was praise worthy and helped in restoring our integrity in the eyes of the public.

“Having been cleared to contest, I regrettably wish to announce my withdrawal from the race. Although painful, this decision has become imperative after an exhaustive consultation with my family, friends, political associates and supporters. I make this sacrifice in the interest of the peace and unity that the party desperately requires at both state and national levels. “I humbly appeal to the good people of Edo State to accept my decision which is very personal and I promise to be there for them at all times. “Finally, as a loyal party man, I wish to pledge that I and my teeming supporters shall support any candidate that emerges in the primary election holding tomorrow.” The poser: If the APC leadership had righted the wrong caused by the “Oshiomhole committee,” and Ize-Iyamu obtained the nomination forms, screened and cleared for the primaries he’d said he’d win, what influenced or induced his sudden withdrawal from the governorship race? If the reported “tacit zoning” of the APC ticket to Edo Central were true – contrary to earlier declaration by the party – it means Ize-Iyamu was seen as the only aspirant capable of halting the process, and should be stopped from the primaries he’s primed to win! Now, back to my “original copy” – which bears a similar heading: “Edo 2024: The Oshiomhole factor in APC primaries, September poll” – before the Ize-Iyamu bombshell. Read and see if the article – abridged to accommodate the unfolding political drama – uncannily foretold the “breaking news.” It runs as follows: As you read this article, results would’ve been published for the direct primaries conducted on February 17, under the ambit of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to pick a candidate for the September 21, 2024, governorship election in Edo State. Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma led the six-member primary election committee that supervised the poll. The shadow poll became more intense when Senator and former Governor Adams Oshiomhole reportedly influenced the screening and pruning of the over 30 aspirants to six, thereby incurring condemnation from the “side-lined” aspirants and their supporters.

Intervening to douse tension, the national headquarters of the APC disclaimed the fathom “screening committee,” with the NWC re-asserting its authority to vet aspirants who’d purchased the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of N10m and N40m each, for the primaries. On February 10, the APC seven-man National Gubernatorial Aspirants Screening Committee, led by Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, cleared all 12 aspirants that appeared before it – including six of the aspirants the “Oshiomhole committee” had disqualified. Yet, speculations indicate that Oshiomhole hasn’t abandoned the quest to “impose” an “anointed candidate” from among his “chosen six aspirants.” Oshiomhole may well have his way as a two-time governor, and senator, who has become “the issue in Edo politics” since his entry into politics in 2007, such that he can determine where the political pendulum will swing for good and for ill of the APC in the state.