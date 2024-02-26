Edo 2024: The APC ‘dirty slap’ on Uzodimma for primary chaos

The cantankerous and chaotic primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State may’ve come to an end, but the seed of confusion, division and alienation created in the initial balloting on February 17, lingers, thanks to the handiwork of the previous Chairman of the APC Edo Governorship Primary Election Committee, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

Concluding the primaries that lasted seven days – from February 17 to 23 – Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu – who replaced Uzodimma on February 21 as chairman of the primary committee – declared Senator Monday Okpebholo (APC, Edo Central) as winner of the election, having polled 12,433 votes – fairly consistent with the votes (12,145) he’d received on February 17 when the Chief Returning Officer of the primary, Dr Stanley Ugboajah, declared him the winner of the poll. The votes scored by the 12 aspirants were as follows: Blessing Agbomhere, 731 votes; Charles Airhiavbere, 1,181; Osagie Ize-Iyamu, 378; Monday Okpebholo, 12,433; Dennis Idahosa, 6,541; Clem Agba, 2,732; Lucky Imasuen, 493; David Imuse, 423; Oserheimen Osunbor, 634; Gideon Ikhine, 728; Anamero Dekeri, 2,566; and Ernest Umakhihe, 2,117 votes. Sen. Otu, who served as Deputy Chairman under the Sen. Uzodimma primary committee, said that: “Sen. Okpebholo, having satisfied all the requirements of the party, and scoring the highest number of votes in this Edo State governorship primary election, is hereby declared the winner,” and urged other aspirants and leaders of the party to put the primary behind them and prepare for the September 21 election. But as first reported by VANGUARD, one of the aspirants, Hon. Dekeri (APC, Etsako Federal Constituency), signalled that the dust raised at the primary hadn’t settled, protesting the outcome as “manipulated.” He told journalists that: “I mobilised 65,000 people for this primary. In my election to the House of Representatives, I scored over 100,000 (votes), and then in this primary election, they said I scored about 2,000 (2,566) votes. This is a charade, as far as I am concerned,” and vowed to decide his next line of action. Note that Dekeri, claiming to have “mobilised 65,000 people” indicated he possibly engaged in “vote-buying” of APC’s members, whereas the NWCverified number of financial members cleared to vote at the primary stood a little above 44,000 – about 21,000 less than the figure Dekeri bandied to have mobilised for the primary! The disputed primary “over,” Mr Uzodimma will share in the blame – should the APC taste another defeat in four years at the September 21 governorship poll – for displaying bias, and attempting to throw the ticket for the “anointed candidate” of Senator and former Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

From what Nigerians glean from the media, not many people from the South East, and especially Imo State, will “pour drink on the ground” for prayer for Uzodimma. They know his journey to the government seat of power at Douglas House in Owerri, capital city of Imo State, and are quick to point to the circumstances in which he claimed the seat via the courts. The APC had recognised the primary held in October 2018 that produced Uzodimma, and forwarded his name as the party candidate. That left in the lurch former Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-inlaw, Mr Uche Nwosu – who won in a parallel primary – prompting him to decamp to the Action Alliance (AA) for the March 9, 2019, governorship poll. At the election, Uzodimma placed fourth behind former Reps Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha (PDP), who scored 273,404 votes; Mr Nwosu (AA), 190,364; former Sen. Ararume, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)), 114,676; and Uzodimma (APC), 96,458 votes, with Mr Ihedioha declared elected and sworn-in as governor. But Uzodinma claimed he had been short changed, as his scores in about 388 polling units weren’t recorded for him. From the Election Petitions Tribunal through the Appeal Court to the Supreme Court, Uzodimma showed how “he won” in each of the polling units in contention, in accordance with the laws guiding elections in Nigeria. Convinced, the Supreme Court held on January 14, 2020, that results from 388 polling units “were wrongly excluded from scores ascribed to them (Uzodimma and APC),” and “the first appellant (Uzodimma) holds the majority of lawful votes cast.” The court affirmed him as elected, and duly returned Governor of Imo State, which position he was sworn into on January 15, 2020. Recall that a few weeks earlier the Spiritual Leader of Adoration Ministry in Enugu, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, predicted the sacking of Ihedioha, and enthronement of Uzodimma as governor. Fr. Mbaka’s words, as first reported by The Cable: “In Imo State, there is hope. Hope, hope, hope in Imo State! A new leadership that will break barriers and there would be joy in the land of Imo. Lift your candles as I bless Hope Uzodimma; and I empower him to, spiritually, to take over. How, I do not know.” So, many derisively refer to Uzodimma as “the Supreme Court Governor,” who they hoped would be a “one-term governor” to be booted out from office by “the good people of Imo State.”

But dreams aren’t horses for beggars to ride, and Imolites failed to remove Uzodimma from office during his reelection on November 11, 2023, retaining his seat in a landslide. Meanwhile, Uzodimma’s risen in the ranks of the APC to becoming the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) – an enviable position of trust he should ordinarily carry with aplomb and dignity in the discharge of assignments, like the supervision of the APC direct primary in Edo State, to choose a candidate for the governorship election. In the lead-up to February 17, the National Working Committee (NWC) named Uzodimma to head the seven-man APC Edo Primary Committee, charged with conducting a credible, transparent and an acceptable election. At the inauguration of both the primary and appeals committees on February 15 at the national headquarters of the APC in Abuja, Uzodimma presented himself as a democrat, who wanted things done, as laid down in the rulebook of the party. Specifically on the appeals committee, the APC National Chairman and former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who vows to reclaim Edo State from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said: “It is a tradition for us to always constitute a body that will undertake an assignment so that at the end of it, we get good results… Whatever you do, the contestants are free to appeal. That is why we have an appeals committee, which is like the Supreme Court.” Responding, Uzodimma thanked Ganduje and the NWC for the confidence reposed in the members, and promised to discharge their assignment with utmost diligence. “Our prayer is that we work hard to justify this confidence reposed in us,” Uzodimma said, adding, “It behoves on members of our committee to work in harmony with the party’s local leadership in Edo, to bring up a product that will look like our party and is easily marketable in Edo.” Did Uzodimma carry out the duty of producing a sellable, marketable and acceptable candidate in accordance with the dictates of the constitution of the APC? No! Rather, he allegedly connived with the local potentate, Comrade Oshiomhole, who’d primed Hon. Idahosa (APC, Ovia Federal Constituency) as his “anointed candidate” for the governorship election.