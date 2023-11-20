Edo 2024: Shiabu To Officially Declare Governorship Bid

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu would next week officially declare his intention to contest for the 2024 Edo State governorship election.

His declaration will be coming against the position of his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki who is believed not to be disposed to his deputy taking over from him.

Shaibu has been consulting and meeting with politicians and the media on his intention with the latest being his meeting with journalists in Abuja over the weekend and it was gathered that a similar meeting would be held in Lagos on Tuesday.

A close aide to Shaibu said on Monday, “If everything works according to his plans, he will officially declare his intention next week. He has already secured a campaign office along Airport Road, some of the campaign vehicles have started arriving and the consultations have reached an advanced stage” he said.

Recall that Shaibu and his principal, Mr Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over Shaibu’s intentions to run for the Edo top job against Obaseki’s position that they came together and must leave the government house together come November 12, 2024.

This conflict of interest has generated so much heat with a purported impeachment saga from the state House of Assembly and a court order from Shiabu restraining the governor and the state assembly from any attempt to impeach him.