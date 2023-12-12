Edo 2024: Shaibu Warns Those Destroying His Billboards

…Insists Edo People will Decide the Next Governor of the State

Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has warned those destroying his campaign billboards ahead of the 2024 state governorship election, saying that Edo people should decide who becomes the next governor of the state.

Shaibu, who was visibly angry when he visited the scene of his billboard on Lagos Street, around Ring Road, addressed the crowd who gathered to hear him.

He said that his campaign billboards were dismantled on two different occasions in the same spot.

According to him, “I am a man who plans in whatever I want to do. I paid and secured all of them across the state, and signed an MoU with the owners and fully paid for.”

“This kind of ugly development is capable of scaring private investors from the state.”

“This is why we have to be very careful as a government and individual in our actions.”

“We are going to replace the billboard right now. We hope it will not be tampered with again.”

“We have been patient enough, they must not provoke us. Our patience must not be taken for granted. Edo is a peaceful state, we must allow peace to prevail before, during and after the election,” Shaibu concluded.