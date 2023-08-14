…He is playing an ethnic card- Shaibu

The Edo South Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election, Hon. Valentine Asuen has accused the Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu of using his position to choke people in the oil and gas business in Edo State in order to create monopoly in the industry.

Asuen, who is into oil and gas had taken to social media to berate Shaibu while identifying him as being responsible for the fallout between Obaseki and his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

He recalled that in 2022 at the peak of his senatorial election campaign, Shaibu impounded two of his empty trucks parked by his petrol station at Murtala Mohammed Way in Benin City adding that after all entreaties failed, he was made to pay six million naira before the trucks were released.

He said “MM Way is a federal road and at the same time my trucks were not parked on the right of way but Philip, trying to witch hunt me, went to seize the trucks on a Sunday morning.

“We rushed from church to Shaibu’s residence, and we saw him, I tried to reach his wife but she avoided us hence my wife followed me to Shaibu’s house, appealed to him and he assured me that the trucks will be released the following day and he said he will do it because of my wife and little child that went with us, at that moment I saw him as a man of conscience and I believed him, the following day I called him when I learnt that my trucks had not been released, he did not pick my calls and for two weeks my trucks were seized, I sent people to appeal but he insisted that I must pay N6 million naira, even in Lagos state that has very organized LASTMA will not collect N6m for a truck that is causing an obstruction.”

He said “I have come to tell Edo people and particularly the Benin that Philip is not a friend to the Benin, Obaseki that I know will not go to Auchi, in Edo North to crumble or to interrupt an Etsako man’s business but he came to Benin to interrupt my business.

Reacting, Shaibu through his Chief Press Secretary, Musa Ebomhiana described Asuen as a frustrated politician who is childish and playing up the ethnic card in the state.

“Ausen, popularly called DVD is playing the ethnic card. He is a frustrated politician. It’s very interesting and laughable that Valentine Asuen, a self-acclaimed oil magnate has decided to pour his venom on an innocent man, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu at this time.

“He claimed that the Deputy Governor seized two of his trucks and made to cough out N6 million for violating traffic rules in the state. But why has Valentine chosen to cry out at this time? Was the money paid into the personal account of Shaibu or into the state’s coffers?

“Did Shaibu perform those functions in his private or in his official capacity as Edo State Deputy Governor?

“Did the truck violate the Edo State traffic rules and regulations or not? Was it only DVD trucks that were impounded in the course of that joint operation carried out by EDSTMA, PUWOV, EDO STATE SECURITY NETWORK AND THE POLICE? These are some of the salient questions Valentine Asuen should provide answers to.

“For the record, a committee was set up by the state government to decongest traffic build-up mainly caused by trucks parked indiscriminately by the roadside on MM Way, Oluku by Seven Up, Agbor Road by Guinness and of course on Sapele Road by Obe.

The then Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice, Oluwole Iyamu, SAN was chairman of that Committee with heads of aforementioned security agencies in the state as members.

The Committee carried out its assignment on behalf of the state without prejudice to anybody or group of persons.

“Again, Asuen in his ranting, tried to play the ethnic card, cataloguing his family background, instead of addressing the real issue. This is rather childish. He is nothing but an ethnic bigot, a failed politician and an opportunist.” he said