Edo 2024: Shaibu to officially announce gov bid next week

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, is scheduled to officially announce his bid for the 2024 Edo State governorship election next week. He will be defying Governor Godwin Obaseki, believed not to be deposed to his deputy taking over from him.

One of his close aides said yesterday: “If everything works according to his plans, he will officially declare his intention next week. “He has already secured a campaign office along Airport Road (in Benin). Some campaign vehicles have started arriving and the consultations have reached an advanced stage.”

Obaseki had insisted that he and Shaibu must leave Government House together on November 12, 2024. The governor is believed to be behind the move by the Alaghodaro Economic Summit Ltd/Gte Chairman, Asue Ighodalo, to pick up the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the September 21, 2024 governorship poll.

However, a number of Edo PDP leaders, including Dan Orbih and Charles Idahosa, are opposed to Obaseki “imposing” a candidate on the ruling party.