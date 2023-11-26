Edo 2024: Shaibu Declares Monday, Keeps Venue Secret

All plans by Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, to formally declare his intention to contest the 2024 Governorship election appears set as he throws his hat into the ring against all odds.

It was gathered that a hotel located in the high-brow Government Reservation Area, GRA was earlier paid for by the deputy governor but was later denied the use of the venue.

It was learnt that a member of staff of the popular hotel owned by a prominent PDP chieftain had contacted the deputy governor, that a group under the aegis of “Obaseki Finishing Well Group, (OFG), had paid for the same venue and subsequently refunded the money paid for the use of the venue to Shaibu.

A source in the know over the development stated, ” We found this very preposterous that we were contacted by the hotel management that a group had paid for the same venue we paid for and that they have a program slated for 7 am same date. We know where this is coming from. Whatever their plans to frustrate our declaration will definitely fail. They are jittery over Shaibu’s declaration and popularity”.

Recall that the deputy governor’s plan was contained in a letter issued by the Philip Shaibu Campaign Organisation which was dated November 23 and signed by the deputy governor; a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Benin.

The letter which was titled ‘Special Invitation,’ read, “On behalf of Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu Campaign Organisation, I invite you to honour me with your esteemed presence as I offer myself to serve as the Chief Servant (Governor) of Edo State.”

As stated in the letter, the event is scheduled to be held on Monday, November 27, at the Eterno Hotels, by 8 am.

Shaibu’s ambition has put him at loggerheads with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is believed not to be disposed to his deputy taking over from him.

At the height of the face-off, Shaibu approached an Abuja High Court to stop Obaseki and the Edo State House of Assembly from impeaching him.

He later withdrew the case after the intervention of well-meaning individuals.