Edo 2024: Shaibu Campaign Vehicle Vandalized By Hoodlums

A campaign vehicle belonging to the deputy governor of Edo State and an aspirant in the coming governorship election, Philip Shaibu has been reported vandalized by suspected hoodlums in Ekpoma, Esan West local government area.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday night after a meeting of the supporters of Shaibu in Illeh, Ward 10.

Narrating the incident on the phone, the coordinator of Shaibu’s campaign in the area, Otoide Abas said the vandalized vehicle had been retrieved by the police and that he was at the police station.

According to him “We had just concluded a meeting with Ward 10 (Illeh) PDP faithful when the incident occurred. We started the meeting at about 5:00 pm and we finished a few minutes to six.

“After the meeting, we went in the Sienna bus given to us by Comrade Shaibu to Ekpoma to meet with other supporters and we decided to make a quick stop at the local market square in Ekpoma to purchase some beef barbecue (Suya).

“We were standing by where we wanted to buy something when we saw about seven boys come down from a bus packed close by and started shooting, we all ran for safety and they went to where we parked the bus and destroyed it.

“Police retrieved the vehicle that night and as I am talking to you, I am in the police station because I was told to report today.”

Shaibu said he had experienced numerous attempts to impede his campaign and recently complained of alleged state-sponsored repeatedly vandalizing his billboards, targeting his candidacy but he remained committed to his mission of reclaiming the state from business-oriented individuals who prioritize personal gains over the welfare of the people.