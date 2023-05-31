Edo 2024: Sen. Urhoghide Dumps PDP

Ahead of the 2024 Governorship Election in Edo State, the Senator representing Edo South in the Red Chambers

Senator Mathew Urhoghide on Wednesday announced his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

His resignation was contained in a letter sent to the Acting Chairman of the party and made available to newsmen in Benin.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Account in the letter, said that the decision was due to the irreconcilable differences and squabbles within the PDP at the national and in Edo.

“I write to formally inform you and entire members of the PDP that I am resigning my membership of the party, effective immediately.

“My decision arose out of the negative political energy emanating at the moment from the irreconcilable differences and squabbles within the PDP at the national level and especially in my dear state.

“These squabbles have spiked to the level that has made it impossible for someone who is a confirmed Democrat to function and grow as I envisage in my political journey

“This letter is fulfilling the promise I made to the leader of the PDP that I will consult and inform formally when and if I decided to step out of the PDP.

” I am grateful to the party which yielded me the opportunity to achieve the mission of serving as a two-term Senator. Which afforded me the opportunity to express myself in a way that I have been able to affect my senatorial district,” he said.

Urhoghide noted that the opportunity has helped him to build lasting friendships within the national and state party hierarchy and at the Senate.

According to him, These friendships I shall draw on going forward, and above all imbibed in my knowledge and experience that I could not have gotten anywhere else.

Urhighide, however, solicited prayer as he took the bold step in the belief that it was the purpose of the almighty God in his interference in the affairs of men.