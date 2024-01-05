Edo 2024: Reward My Loyalty With Guber Ticket, Agbomhere Begs APC Chairman

A frontline aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the forthcoming Governorship election in Edo State, Dr Blessing Agbomhere has urged the leadership of the party to reward his loyalty with the party’s ticket for the 2024 election in the State.

In a letter which he addressed to the National Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Umar Ganduje and copied to other stakeholders in the party, Agbomhere who is the current South-South Zonal Organising Secretary said that it was in the habit of President Bola Tinubu to reward loyalty and dedication to the party, saying that his request to be given the party’s ticket was not out of place.

He hinted in the letter which was forwarded to journalists on Saturday evening, that he had been in journalism and public relations practice for twenty-four years, noting that he used the opportunity to support young people and women with grants for skills acquisition, scholarship and entrepreneurship, among other community services he rendered to humanity.

The politician said that, although he never held any government or public office, he had out of his personal pocket, and made sacrifices to build communities and individuals because he strongly believed that the best investment anyone could make was empowering others to succeed and contributing to the public good for the collective well-being of everyone in the society.

Agbomhere expressed excitement that, notwithstanding all the antics and betrayal by some politicians in Edo State, Tinubu won the Presidential election in the State.

Chronicling his contributions, which he considered worthy of reward with the party’s ticket, the aspirant wrote: “I have been in the practice of Journalism, Public Relations, Edutainment and developmental politics for the past 24 years, out of my 44 years of living for Nigeria; and a profession whose earnings and influence I have used to support many communities, individuals, my Party and leaders in nation building and governance for the common good of the Nigerian people.

“At the peak of my career as a media and security consultant, and with my personal resources, I have supported young people and women with grants for skills acquisition, scholarship and entrepreneurship. To mention a few things from the many community services I have rendered; I have done constantly for years, hospital visitations, providing food for the sick and paying medical bills.

“I have done free medical outreaches in Edo North communities of Okpella, Auchi, Jattu, Aviele, Agenebode Fugar, and many other communities. I donated a 44-bed Hostel to Itseoghena Orphanage in Jattu Community when I discovered in 2017 that the facility accommodating the children was too small for their comfort.

“I donated a 16-seater Toyota Hiace Bus to the Avhianwu Traditional Council in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State to ensure that they function effectively in discharging their cultural obligations. I have bulldozed and graded the Ughiogwa Farm Road in Fugar to enable farmers and traders to have unhindered access to their means of livelihood.

“I have provided free writing materials to students in various communities of Edo. I have rendered community services in Surulere Lagos, Marina and Cacemco Beach, Calabar, Port Harcourt, Mpape, Agwadodo and Kuchigoro in FCT, Isiuwa in Benin City, Ujiogba Community in Esanland, Ibviaru Community in Owan, Ugbogbo in Akoko Edo, Yenuzue Gene and Azikoro Villages in Bayelsa State and Bama in Borno State.

“It gives me immeasurable joy to help the needy. I have also empowered many young women across Nigeria to live the good life because I am a good man with a golden heart. I like to see others happy as I believe my happiness is found in the happiness of others. I have helped many Edo people and non-Edo people to succeed in education, business, skills acquisition, politics, entrepreneurship and public employment. As a youth, I have been useful to many people and communities in Edo State and outside Edo State.

“I have never held any government or public office, but from my personal pocket, I have made sacrifices to build communities and individuals because I strongly believe that the best investment anyone can make is empowering others to succeed and contributing to the public good for the collective well-being of everyone in the society.

“If I could do all I have done with my personal resources when I am elected Governor of Edo State, there is no iota of doubt that I will apply Edo resources to the development of the State and her people. Notwithstanding the above, my contributions to the successes of the All Progressives Congress deserve commendation, appreciation and reward, and as such I should be gifted the Governorship Ticket of the All Progressives Congress to fly the party’s flag in Edo State Governorship Election.

“It is common knowledge that despite all the antics and betrayal by some politicians in Edo State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the Presidential election in the state. Examining the three Senatorial Districts that makeup Edo State, Bola Tinubu got 88,527 Votes in Edo North (Afenmai), 38,392 Votes in Edo South (Benin) and 17,558 Votes in Edo Central (Esan).

“The people of Edo North, under the leadership of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda and voted for Senator Bola Tinubu to emerge as the President of Nigeria. Edo North gave the highest number of votes to Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win.

“As the South-South Organizing Secretary, I worked hard to ensure we won. Thank God, Bola Ahmed Tinubu rewards commitment and loyalty to the Party. By demonstrating loyalty to the Party and commitment to Bola Tinubu’s victory, I, Blessing Agbomhere from Edo North, and the highest-ranking party Officer in the race, deserve and merit the Governorship Ticket of the Party.

“Amongst other committed leaders and members of the Party, as the South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, I worked committedly and dedicatedly, across all the Wards in the South-South, Edo and Edo North in particular to ensure victory for all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Governor Bassey Otu.

I have always worked for the All Progressives Congress from the days of Action Congress (AC) and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) to win. I was amongst the Afenmai Community youth leaders, as Public Relations Officer of Omoto Youths Forum, who canvassed for votes for and defended Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s mandate in 2007. In 2011, I was Edo State Coordinator for ACN Presidential Candidate, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. In 2012, I worked assiduously for the re-election of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who deserved to be re-elected considering his commitment to rebuilding a new Edo State.

Despite all my contributions, I have never been availed of the opportunity to work for my State through government. I decided to seek an elected office that would put me in a good position to work for the people. In 2016, when I ran for the Edo Governorship Primary under the APC, Governor Obaseki and Philip Shuaibu were chosen over me. When they abandoned our Party, I stood with the Party. In 2017, I contested the House of Representatives Primary, and another person was chosen.

When he abandoned the Party, I stood with the Party. I have committed my expertise, resources influence to supporting the APC in Edo and across the Nation. I have worked for the Party.

“The Party must reward loyalty and commitment by engaging me, BLESSING AGBOMHERE, a true party man who has worked for the Party, to fly the party’s flag in the coming Governorship Election.

“I swear, as Executive Governor, Edo State will witness the rekindling of the massive growth and development sparked by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s administration in a new dimension.

“My Chairman, I am applying to be given the APC Governorship Ticket. Please, for the sake of the unborn generation of our dear State, engage and employ me to work for our dear State. Thank you in anticipation of your kind consideration.”