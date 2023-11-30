Edo 2024: Reject Political Newbies As Candidate, Imansuangbon Tell LP Leaders

…Commences Free Rice Distribution

Edo State Labour Party, (LP) Governorship hopeful and philanthropist, Barrister Kenneth Imansuangbon on Thursday urged party faithfuls in the state not to make the mistake of giving the party’s ticket to political neophytes.

The popular Edo-born politician referred to as the ‘Riceman’ made the plea at the LP secretariat in Igarra, Akoko- Edo Local Government Area of the State when he visited the Executive members of the party in the locality to interact with them on his ambition to govern the state come 2024.

He also used the opportunity to commence his yearly free Christmas rice distribution across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Imansuangbon was received by a large crowd of party supporters who thronged to the party secretariat and chanted ‘Riceman’ to the admiration of onlookers and passersby.

He said If given the mandate to fly the party’s flag and elected as governor his administration would address the dearth of infrastructure and open up Akoko-Edo to massive investment and development.

While addressing party faithful he said. ” You cannot compare me with Olumide or Dorry. They are newbies in politics, don’t make the mistake of giving your votes to the unpopular candidate. We need an experienced and popular candidate that take on the APC and the PDP.

” A man who has been consistent and feeding the Edo people for twenty years shows my commitment and desire to impact on lives of the Edo people if given the opportunity to lead the state as governor in 2024. If you vote and give me your ticket you have voted for your future and your children’s future. I’m the only one that can nail the political coffin of APC and PDP in Edo state.

He lamented that his several attempts to govern Edo state had been frustrated by political godfathers and enemies who have continued to hold the state by it jugular and appealed to the party leaders to support his quest to emerge the candidate of the party.

The Director General of Kenneth Imansuangbon campaign organization, Dr Roland Izevbuwa, in his remark, said Imansuangbon has paid his dues as far as Edo politics is concerned and asked the people of Edo not throw away the opportunity to have the ‘riceman’ on the ballot.

The local government chairman of the party in Akoko-Edo, Mike Onaiwi, who received the governorship aspirant said Imansuangbon has over the years demonstrated that he is a man to be trusted and should be supported by well-meaning members of the party.