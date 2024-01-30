Edo 2024: Reciprocate Esan Support, Senator Appeals To Edo South, North

As the battle to clinch the All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship ticket intensifies, an aspirant vying to emerge as the party’s standard bearer, Senator Monday Okpebholo yesterday said it is only fair the two other senatorial districts in the state reciprocate the support by Edo Central

Okpebholo, who is the Chairman, of the Senate Committee on Public Procurement is representing Edo Central Senatorial District in the Senate also listed his five points agenda including security, agriculture, health, infrastructural development, and massive road construction noting that he has always supported Benin’s in becoming the governor of Edo state.

He spoke during his official declaration at Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State and APC party Secretariat in Benin when he visited the state Executive

He promised also to declare a state emergency on the state roads if elected as governor of Edo state while praising the era of the late governor of old Bendel State, ProfAmbrose Alli of blessed memory and Senator Adams Oshiomhole for raising the bar of development to enviable heights in the state.

The governorship hopeful stated “In 2015, I supported a Benin man, in 2020; I also supported a Benin man, now it is their turn to support us. I am making this appeal for the sake of justice, equity, and fairness and for posterity, we need them this time around so that when it is their turn we will also support them

“I am coming with a clear five-point agenda to transform the state. Others are talking of a simple agenda but by the time am done with my five-point agenda, Edo state will never be the same.

He told the state executive members of the party that his interest in governing the state would be guided by his 5 cardinal points agenda and lampooned the Edo-Best agenda of the Obaseki-led government.

Also, Hon Paul Ohombamu told the mammoth crowd that gathered that we should come together and ensure that an Esan man becomes the governor of Edo State come September 2024.

“I have told my Benin brothers that never again are we oppressing certain persons. It is against equity for a senatorial district to govern for 16 years and still want to make it 24 years while others have not done it. Okpebholo’s success in the election is already fixed. He declared.

Receiving, the governorship hopeful, the acting state chairman of the party, Hon Jarret Tenebe expressed optimism in the capability of Senator Okpebholo to address the myriad of problems bedevilling the state just as he assured that the party will give a free and fair level playing ground to all aspirants.