Edo 2024: PDP Guber Aspirant Receives Royal Blessing From Esan Traditional Rulers

Ahead of Edo State 2024 governorship election, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Ehiguese Akhabue, JOEFEL, on Thursday received royal blessings from the traditional rulers of the entire Kingdoms of Esanland who wished him well in his guber ambition.

Speaking to the royal fathers, at the palace of the Onojie of Ekpoma, Anthony Abumere II, the governorship hopeful said his visit to the royal fathers is to get their blessings and support for his aspiration to contest ahead of the September 21st Governorship election.

Akhabue explained that the royal fathers play a vital role in the security of lives, peace, progress and development of the land adding that his consultation is based on his belief firmly on the saying that charity begins at home and so he has come to inform his fathers of his desire to take over the mantle of leadership as governor of the Edo State.

He said when elected, he would do everything possible to revolutionize all the sectors of the state to enhance the people’s standard of living in the State, particularly ensuring the development of the

rural areas.

He stressed the need to put an end to rural-urban migration by opening up access roads in the various communities in the state, and providing other social amenities in the rural areas and cities when elected the governor of the state.

Akhabue added that he would engage and deploy all available human resources in the state to significantly prevent or drastically reduce capital flight from the state.

The former Esan West LGC Chairman and ALGON National President said he would equally ensure that the welfare of the traditional rulers in the state was paramount and significantly improved, as well as create a better synergy between government and traditional rulers, stressing that the traditional rulers play pivotal roles in the security and development of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the Enigie of Esanland, the Onojie of Uromi, HRM, Zaiki Anselm Eidenojie II extolled the leadership qualities of the aspirant describing the aspirant as a household name in Esanland and the state who need not much introduction.

He advised him to carry on his campaign with decorum and respect for the electioneering processes throughout the period.