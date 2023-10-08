Edo 2024: PDP Chieftain, Iyasere Urges Warring Party Members To Sheath Sword

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, and former State Publicity Secretary, Prince Francis Omo-Osunde Iyasere, has called on leaders of the party in the state ” to sheath their swords and embrace peaceful reconciliation of the lingering internal disagreements and, so we don’t unnecessarily continue to de-market our party and undermine its bright chances of clinching victory in next year’s Edo gubernatorial election.”

Prince Iyasere, while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Benin City, emphasized that “it is time for the internal wrangling within the party to be laid to rest, so we do not lose focus on the bigger picture of winning the governorship election next year.

“There is no gainsaying the obvious fact that in the last eight years, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has proven itself as a reckless, anti-masses party that has increased the miseries of Nigerians in all aspects of life.

“In Edo State, we, the PDP, as a more viable and well-entrenched, pro-people party, must properly re-position ourselves to harvest the disenchanted mass of Nigerians who are urgently seeking more endearing alternatives. This should be our focus, not endless wrangling.” He said.

The former Publicity Secretary spoke on the urgent rejuvenation of the PDP’s capacity to properly manage its internal crises, noting that “no party is free of crisis and internal disagreements.

“What should be important and uppermost is the ability, and good conscience, to quickly resolve the disagreements in the greater interest of the party’s stability, virility and election-winning advancement.

“We have all seen that in the Rivers State APC fold, they have seemingly and effectively managed their internal crises with ex-governor Amaechi and the rest allowing the reality of the emergence of a PDP member picking the ministerial slot for the state.”

Prince Iyasere, a former Chairman, Edo State Committee on Peace and Conflict Resolution, and an immediate past member of South-South PDP Exco, particularly condemned “the indecorous antics of some members who speak ill or sponsor malicious comments against respected party leaders, trying to encourage reconciliation and find ways of ending the wrangling.

“I must condemn these malice-driven commentaries and verbal attacks, especially peddled on the Edo PDP WhatsApp group, against tested and proven leaders like the SSG Barrister Osarodion Ogie and Edo South senatorial district leader, Owere Dickson Imasogie who have remained exemplary in their honest quests to bring lasting reconciliation and sanity in the prevailing disagreements.

These leaders should be commended and supported in their selfless quests for peace and stability in the party. Less than a year before a major election, we are here still fighting ourselves.

“This is unwise and unacceptable in a serious and formidable party, like the PDP. Let us be reminded and guided that the PDP is a leadership party. We respect our leaders and trust them to show direction, especially in times of crisis.”

The former Publicity Secretary equally condemned those supposed party members who now engage in malicious attacks on some aspirants or rumoured aspirants for the 2024 governorship election, insisting that “such unbridled attacks are actually de-marketing the PDP and scuttling its positive chances.”

He said, “Attacking and sponsoring malicious commentaries on aspirants or those suspected to be nursing gubernatorial ambitions should be condemned. Such attacks do more harm to the image and reputation of the party itself than anything else.

“I think those nursing electoral ambitions should be embraced and encouraged to express themselves without any form of bullying, animosity or intimidation. The Constitution guarantees every Nigerian the freedom and right to seek to contest elections.