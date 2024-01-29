Edo 2024: PDP Aspirants Face Screening Committee Today

The Edo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will on Monday screen aspirants vying for the ticket of the State governorship election.

Recall that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had fixed January 29 for the screening of the Edo State governorship aspirants.

The screening committee which is headed by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State will decide the parameters in choosing the flag bearer of the party in the February 22 primary election.

Some of the aspirants expected to face the screening committee include the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, Asue Igbodalo, Osaro Onaiwu, Blessing Igbinedion, Anselm Usiose Ojezua, Omoregie Ihama, Umoru Hadizat, Felix Akhabue, and Martin Uhomoibhi.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, also disclosed in a statement that a seven-man committee had been approved to supervise the screening.

Bature stated that the former Osun State deputy governor, Olusola Obada is a member of the committee, which also includes Aminu Shagari, Afolabi Alimi, and Hassan Saleh.

He added that the screening exercise would take place at the NWC Hall, Wadata Plaza, National Secretariat, Abuja, by 9 am prompt.

The statement reads: “The National Working Committee of our great party, the PDP, has approved your nomination to serve on the Screening Committee.

“The committee will screen all the gubernatorial aspirants for the upcoming governorship primary election in Edo State.

“The screening exercise is scheduled to be held on Monday, January 29, 2024, at the NWC Hall, Wadata Plaza, National Secretariat, Abuja, FCT, by 9 am prompt.

“Members of the committee are Caleb Mutfwang as the Chairman; Erelu Olusola Obada (Member); Aminu Shagari (Member); Afolabi Alimi (Member); and Hassan Saleh (Member).”