Edo 2024: Oshiomhole, Ize-iyamu ‘Show Of Power’ Over APC Guber Candidates

A tell-tale photograph from the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja showed Senator and former Governor Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North), beaming, and hugging the party candidate for the September 21, 2024, governorship election in Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo (APC, Edo Central), for accepting to run with Rep. Dennis Idahosa (APC, Ovia Federal Constituency). Self-assured Oshiomhole’s elated because he has somewhat regained his mojo that was lost over the scheming for the APC flag bearer – which he had primed for Idahosa, but was ultimately clinched by Okpebholo through the backing of two-time governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

He was also certainly losing out again to Ize-Iyamu in the running mate slot until President Bola Tinubu intervened to save him on his Edo State political turf. But that photograph got ‘X’ (formerly ‘twitter’) users engaged on March 18, with a tweep pointing to Okpebholo awkward facial expression, as APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, presented Idahosa as Okpebholo running mate. “The look on the face of the governorship candidate says it all,” the tweep noted.

To which another replied: “Because Idahosa is not his choice. He’s imposed on him by the triumvirate of President Tinubu, Sen. Oshiomhole and APC Chairman Ganduje. Sen. Okpebholo’s choice is Ogbeide-Ihama of the PDP, backed by APC and PDP bigwigs in Edo South. We’ll wait and see!” Yet, an ecstatic Oshiomhole wouldn’t allow social media comments to impeach his “success” at delivering Idahosa for the joint ticket of the APC for the September poll. So, he belatedly congratulated Okpebholo for his “well-deserved emergence” as the party flag bearer.

His words: “Dear Senator Monday Okpebholo. I extend my heartfelt congratulations on your well-deserved emergence as the flag bearer of our esteemed party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the forthcoming Edo State governorship election. Your victory in the closely-contested primaries reflects the belief of our party members in your unwavering dedication and commitment to our party’s core values. “As we embark on this crucial journey, I urge you to leave behind the intrigues of the primaries and extend a hand of fellowship to all those who contested with you for the ticket, as well as to all stakeholders of our party in the state.

Together, we must forge a strong, united front that resonates with the electorate and secures victory in the governorship election on September 21, 2024. “Your decision to choose Hon. Dennis Idahosa as your running mate, demonstrates great wisdom and foresight. Your joint ticket presents the people of Edo State with the best option to usher in a dynamic, progressive, and responsive government that aligns with the aspirations of our vibrant youth population. “I am confident in your leadership abilities and believe that, with the support of all APC members across the state, we can restore Edo State to the path of progressive governance, sustainable socio economic growth and political inclusion in all its ramifications.

“Congratulations once again, as I eagerly anticipate our collective efforts towards achieving victory in the upcoming election. Yours in the struggle for the rebirth of a greater Edo State that works for all.” As first reported by GWG.NG on March 18, it took Oshiomhole one full month (from February 17 to March 18) to congratulate Okpebholo for securing the APC ticket, defeating Idahosa, who Oshiomhole wanted to railroad in as the candidate for September 21. Maybe Oshiomhole wouldn’t have congratulated Okpebholo if he didn’t yield to President Tinubu’s plea to accept Idahosa as his running mate, and shelve his preference for former Rep. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, whom Okpebholo had introduced a few days earlier as his running mate, thus sending Oshiomhole into overdrive, as the “coup” was hatched and executed by the Ize-Iyamu camp of the Edo APC.

The harder part for Oshiomhole, going forward, is to justify the inclusion of Idahosa in the APC ticket. He can achieve that by dropping his hubris of “dominating Edo State politics”. Granted Oshiomhole can influence block votes from his homestead of Edo North, but the primary has discernibly shown that he needs more votes from Edo South and Edo Central, from where Ize-Iyamu and his coalition mustered the votes for Okpebholo’s victory. Oshiomhole has Tinubu to thank for interceding, as Okpebholo – backed by Ize-Iyamu, who shelved his long governorship ambition “for unity of the party” – would’ve paired Ogbeide-Ihama, who had the support of most APC aspirants, and chieftains of the PDP in Edo South, and probably the legacy faction of Edo PDP, headed by the Deputy Vice Chairman (South-South) of the party, Chief Dan Orbih. There are speculations that the Orbih faction across Edo State would “defect” to APC should the Ogbeide-Ihama gambit materialise. That can

still happen if Oshiomhole plays his cards well and gives the assurance to “dissatisfied” APC (and PDP) members that he’ll – or has actually – come down from his high horse on account of being a governor, a former APC National Chairman, and a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Oshiomhole got to those positions with the help of party members – he now overlooks – from the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and the APC in Edo State. So, he should give these members their due recognition, and a say and a place in the campaign to deliver the APC and its candidates, as President Tinubu promised on March 18.

Nothing else will suffice, particularly for Oshiomhole, who should strive to avoid a second consecutive defeat from his erstwhile political protégéturned traducer, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who sponsored PDP’s candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo, to succeed him in November 2024. At a gathering of party stalwarts during presentation of the APC flag to Okpebholo and Idahosa at the State House, Abuja, Tinubu, sounding upbeat about the APC winning the governorship, declared: “Distinguished senator and our flag bearer, we are putting you forward in order to hold the party in trust for us and achieve victory for us.

You and your running mate have been described as ‘giant killers,’ and you have worked tirelessly with the party leadership. “We are going to work with you. We are going to stand with you like the wall (Rock) of Gibraltar. That is all I can assure you. The party is supreme but victory is superior and very important.” The ‘News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)’ first reported the story. Tinubu commended the Ganduje-led APC leadership, the Edo chapter of the party, “for their efforts toward the success of the candidates and the party,” and Oshiomhole, “for his exemplary leadership.” And there lies the problem of the APC in Edo State ahead of the poll.

As first reported by ‘The Nation’, Tinubu’s flag presentation followed a March 17 prolonged meeting by stakeholders from Edo, the party leadership and Vice President Kashim Shettima. Pre-primary, Oshiomhole flaunted his closeness to Tinubu, quoting the president as against zoning of the ticket to a particular senatorial district (Edo Central), and countered those – also referencing Tinubu’s “subtle support” for zoning the governorship – to show proof, even as he attempted to rubberstamp Idahosa as his “anointed candidate.”