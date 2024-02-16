Edo 2024: Opinion Poll Tips Umakhihe To Emerge APC’s Flag Bearer

Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe appears to be the candidate to beat at the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Election scheduled for Saturday, February 17, 2024.

The retired federal permanent secretary from Owan East secured the top spot in the recent opinion poll conducted by a credible, independent research organization, Good Governance Initiative, based in Edo State.

Despite the hurdles placed on his path and the array of candidates seeking to contest the APC governorship primary, Dr. Umakhihe is the favourite of APC members and delegates ahead of the parties governorship primary to be conducted through direct primaries in all the wards in the 18 local government areas of the Edo State.

The poll which covered the 18 local government areas of the state, carved into three senatorial districts for political convenience, was essentially meant to gauge the feelings and the dispositions of Edo APC members towards the array of aspirants that are jostling for the party’s sole ticket.

Some of the factors identified by the respondents for the choice of Dr Umakhihe include his rich pedigree, records of performance while in office, and competence displayed through the execution of people-oriented projects, amongst others.

Most of the respondents noted that the Sept 11, 2024, electioneering would dwell more on issues, in contrast to the usual play on words and emotions by aspirants and campaigners.

They emphasized that Dr. Umakhihe’s records in service have indicated that it is not rocket science to deliver quality service to the people but passion, character, and willingness and suggested that his name on the ballot would be a plus to the APC during the electioneering campaigns as he has projects littered across the length and breadth of the state that could be pointed at.

Interestingly, the results of the poll show that Umakhihe enjoys across-the-board support in the three senatorial districts of Edo State.

The winner of the primary is expected to fly the APC’s flag in the September governorship election.