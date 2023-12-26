Edo 2024: Obaseki, Shaibu War Thickens As DG Office Gets 300m Allocation

The crisis between the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu seems not over as indications emerged that the budgetary allocation to the office of the deputy governor was a paltry N300m as against the governor’s N19bn, the Secretary to the State Government’s (SSG) N8 billion, the House of Assembly’s N13 billion and the Head of Service (HoS) N968 million.

New Telegraph reports that the 2024 Appropriation Bill was signed into law on Friday evening, December 15, 2023.

It was further gathered that some lawmakers believed to be loyal to the deputy governor opposed the decision of the members of the assembly to pass the budget as presented by the governor which they said was an “unfair appropriation” but that they were overwhelmed by the Speaker, Rt. Hon Blessing Agbebaku and others.

A peep into the accented budget showed that the sum of N19, 148, 177, 584 while the office of the deputy governor was allocated the sum of N345, 522,729.

The office of the Secretary to State Government (SSG) had N8, 847, 647, 676, office of the Head of Service (HoS) N968, 000, 000 while the House of Assembly had the sum of N13, 074, 500, 000.

A politician close to the governor said Obaseki vowed to ridicule and punish Shaibu financially in a bid to frustrate his governorship aspiration.

An insider said the budget has divided the lawmakers, “The governor believes he is having a field day now but may end up the worst for it. The Speaker may be the first victim in all of these” he said.

But a principal member of the House of Assembly said there is no division in the house”The sum allocated to the office of the deputy governor is not small. The deputy governor is contesting the election and you know what it takes to contest, he will have no time for official duties so the governor decided that since he will not do those official work, you cannot allocate such money to the office” he said.

Some observers believe that the slash in the allocation to the deputy governor’s office was because of his ambition to succeed his boss as governor of the state.