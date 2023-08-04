Edo 2024: Obaseki, Shaibu On War Part Over Succession

…Deputy Governor goes to court to forestall impeachment

The battle for succession secretly raging between the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu has become a public show.

Shaibu, who is from Edo North has not hidden his desire to contest the state 2024 Governorship election, believed to be the turn of Edo Central, which has not produced a governor since the current democratic dispensation, aside from the short-lived 18 months by Prof Oserheimen Osunbor administration.

The Deputy Governor has on Thursday approached a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to forestall an alleged planned impeachment by the State House of Assembly, believed to be loyal to the governor.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023, the Inspector General of Police; State Security Service; the Governor of Edo State; the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, and the Chief Judge of Edo State are the first, second, third, fourth and fifth defendants respectively.

Shauib is seeking an interlocutory injunction restraining the 3rd, 4th and 5th Defendants/Respondents or their agents from commencing an impeachment process against him.

He also prayed the court to restrain the governor of the state or other persons acting on his order from harassing and preventing him from effectively discharging his duties as the deputy governor of the state.

The reliefs read in part, “An order of interlocutory injunction restraining the third Defendant/Respondent whether by himself or his agents or persons acting for and on his behalf from harassing, intimidating, embarrassing and preventing the Plaintiff/Applicant from carrying out the functions of his office as Deputy Governor of Edo State including attending the State Executive Council Meetings/Functions and other duties about his office pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

But a reliable source, who confided in Saturday Telegraph said Comrade Shaibu is in a preemptive move to prevent impeachment and keep his position. The source also said, Shaibu is in talks with APC and has boasted to use the Wike method in Edo.

“It is a preemptive move to prevent impeachment and keep his position, He boasted over two months ago of using the Wike system in Edo. He is in talks with members of PDP from the state who have decamped to APC.”

The source also said that Shaibu is aware that the zoning system in PDP will not favour him and that impeaching him has never been contemplated,

“He started his surreptitious move immediately after the 2023 presidential election by forming a campaign group in all the wards across the state.

“Shaibu is driven by his inordinate ambition, because, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who handed over to Obaseki is from Etsako West same as the Deputy Governor, and he wants Obaseki to hand over to him, what then happens to the other LGAs in the North and then the Central too who has never tasted power.

“Obaseki has told him that it is not time for politics so that governance does not suffer and maintains that at the appropriate time, attention will be given to politics but he is not ready for that and wants governance to be abandoned for politics.” The source said.

Reacting, Musa Ebonhiana, the Chief Press Secretary to Comrade Philip Shaibu said “No comment”