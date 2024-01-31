Edo 2024: Obaseki Meets Wike, Moves To End Rift Ahead Of PDP Gov’ship Primary

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki on Tuesday holds a strategic meeting with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to garner support for Asue Ighodalo’s bid for the governorship ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State.

The meeting, which took place at the Wells Carlton Hotel, also included Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, who accompanied Obaseki to the meeting.

Ighodalo who is aspiring for governorship in the February 22, 2024, primary election faces stiff competition from notable figures like Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, a former member of the House of Representatives and the favoured candidate of Dan Orbih, a key ally of Wike in Edo State, and Philip Shaibu, the current deputy governor.

The meeting’s significance lies in Obaseki’s efforts to navigate the complex political dynamics within the PDP, especially considering his camp views the primary against Ogbeide-Ihama and Shaibu as a precarious situation.

According to TheCable, Obaseki reportedly sought reconciliation with Wike and apologized for past misunderstandings.

He proposed a deal where Ighodalo would consider Ogbeide-Ihama as his running mate.

However, Wike, known for his outspokenness, was direct in his response to Obaseki, expressing skepticism about Obaseki’s track record of maintaining alliances.

The FCT Minister emphasized the need for a “level-playing field” in the primary to ensure the selection of the most suitable candidate.

This meeting marks another chapter in the political journey of Obaseki, who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP in 2020 after a fallout with Adams Oshiomhole and secured his second term as governor.

His relationship with Wike, crucial during his defection to PDP, later deteriorated, particularly after Obaseki supported Atiku Abubakar over Wike in the PDP presidential primary ahead of the 2023 general election.