Edo 2024: Obaseki Is Opposed To God’s Purpose – Shaibu

Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State has claimed that God guided him in his choice to run for the 2024 State Governorship election.

He, however, said the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki had his own plans, even though he had received divine orders to seek for office.

Shaibu cautioned that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) can only win the governorship race if he is on the ballot paper during the forthcoming election.

During an interview on a private broadcast television station in Lagos, Shaibu said, “Before publicly declaring my interest to contest, l had consulted widely with many persons and groups within and outside Edo State.

“Moreover, l went into prayers to seek guidance and direction from God.

“The signs l received encouraged me to go ahead with my aspiration, though it was obvious the governor had his own plans of supporting another person.

“If my party wants to win the election in Edo State, they should give it (ticket) to Philip Shaibu, but if they want to lose, they should give it to somebody else, not because I am a superstar but because I have the content, I have the quality, I have the experience.”