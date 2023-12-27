Edo 2024: Obaseki allocated N300m to Shaibu’s office

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki is said to have allocated N300 million to the office of his deputy Philip Shaibu in the 2024 budget. He was said to have allocated N8 billion to the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG); N13 billion to the House of Assembly; and N968 million to the office of the Head of Service (HoS).

The 2024 Appropriation Bill was signed into law on the evening of December 15, 2023. It was learnt that some lawmakers to loyal Shaibu opposed the allocation. A source claimed that the budget had divided the Assembly. However, a principal member of the Assembly said there is no division in the House. The source said: “The amount allocated to the office of the deputy governor is not small. “The deputy governor is contesting election and you know what it takes to contest, he will have no time for official duties so the governor decided that since he will not do that official work, you cannot allocate such money to the office.”