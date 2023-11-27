Edo 2024: Nobody Can Stop My Ambition – Shiabu

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu on Monday said, nobody will stop his ambition to contest for the 2024 Governorship election in the state, amid conflicts of interest with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Shiabu, who made the statement while declaring his ambition at the Bishop Kelly Pastoral Centre, Benin City, Edo State said his ambition is anchored on a five-pillar agenda which includes: infrastructural development, health, and social welfare.

Others include agriculture, rural development, and poverty alleviation.

Shaibu said, “I have fought the good fight for you my people, Along the way, suffered humiliations and enjoyed many moments of victory but I am thankful for all things.

I have been pressed but not crushed, persecuted but not abandoned, badly hurt but not destroyed. I resonate with the tireless and irrepressible Spirit of the Edo People. By the grace of God, nothing and no one can stop us. After all, I be original Edo son…100% home boy.

He added, “This is why today, I stand before you with great conviction and resolve, as I declare my intention to run for the office of the Governor of Edo State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming 2024 election and I am confident that with your support, we can take Edo State to even greater heights.

“My fellow citizens and party faithful, our campaign will be built upon five core pillars, each vital to the transformation and prosperity of our beloved state,” he said.

Details later…