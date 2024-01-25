Edo 2024: My Candidature Positive Change From Labour To Victory – Imasuagbon

An aspirant on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) for the September governorship election in Edo State, Kenneth Imasuagbon, has expressed confidence that the Labour Party will produce the next governor of the state.

Imasuagbon who picked the LP nomination form on Thursday, said he would defeat any candidate the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) will be fielding if given the party’s ticket.

He promised to bring positive change in the state and dared any party to rig the Edo election.

“By this form, I am giving a yellow card to the failed government of Godwin Obaseki; by this form, I am giving a yellow card to APC and PDP in Edo State. Enough is Enough!” he stated.

The aspirant who left the PDP to LP declared the PDP government in Edo State a failure. “That’s why I left the PDP. The party, PDP in Edo is a monumental failure. I will rate Obaseki two per cent,” he said.

He supported zoning of the LP governorship ticket, adding that it is the turn of Edo Central of the senatorial zone to produce the next governor of the state.

“Tinubu was right when he said Emilokan. I declare by this form that Emilokan; it is the turn of Edo Central to produce the Edo State governor in 2024.

“We are tired of the suffering. We are tired of the bad roads. We are tired of the insecurity. We are tired of election rigging,” Imasuagbon added.

The aspirant boasted that his experience stands him out from other aspirants, stating that Edo people do not need a stranger as their governor.

“I have put in 20 years of hard work crisscrossing Edo State ten times; no man knows Edo State like me; nobody has supported Edo people like me.

“The people of Edo are waiting to pay me back. The Labour Party should give me the ticket. When they give me the ticket and I fly the ticket, it is finished,” he assured.