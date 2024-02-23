Edo 2024: Monday Okpebholo Wins APC Governorship Primary

The Senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District, Senator, Monday Okpebholo has emerged as the Edo State Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC at the rescheduled party primary

Recall that the trio of Senator Monday Okpebholo, Hon Dennis Idahosa and Hon Anamero Dekeri, had last Thursday after primary laid claims to the party’s governorship ticket, a development that created a division among the National Working Committee (NWC), members and the Governor Hope Uzodinma led the Chairman of the APC primary.

Uzodinma-led Primary committee had declared Dennis Idahosa the winner while Dr Stanley Ugboajah declared Sen. Monday Okpebholo the winner.

The Chairman of the election committee and Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu announced the final result of the exercise in the capital, Benin after the collating results from 18 Local Government Areas.

Senator Okpebholo polled 12,433 votes to defeat 11 other aspirants who contested the primary election.

Otu announced the votes scored by aspirants as followed, Blessing Agbomhere, 731 votes, Charles Airhiavbere, 1,181, Ize-Iyamu, 378, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, 12, 433, Dennis Idahosa, 6, 541, Clem Agba, 2, 732, Lucky Imansuen, 493, David Imuse, 423, Oserhiemen Osunbor, 634, Gideon Ikhine, 728, Anamero Dekeri, 2, 566 and Ernest Umakhine, 2, 117.

Otu said twelve aspirants contested for the party’s governorship ticket and Sen. Monday Okpebholo having satisfied all the requirements and having scored the highest numbers of votes is hereby declared the winner.

He specifically thanked officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security agencies adding that in every contest there must be winners and appealed to other aspirants to rally around Okpebholo.

He called on all members of the party to remain united in order to ensure victory for the party in the September 21st governorship election.

Shortly after the Committee declared Okpebholo winner, an aspirant, Anamero Dekeri, however, rejected the results and vowed to challenge it at the appeal panel.

He alleged that the conduct of the primaries lacked transparency and was skewed in favour of Okpebholo.

But Hon Emmanuel Momoh, who spoke on behalf of Sen.Monday Okpebholo, expressed gratitude to the members of the committee for a thorough job adding that the victory of Okpebholo marked the end of the ruling PDP in Edo State.

Elated Okpebholo in his reaction thanked members of the party for the overwhelming support and confidence reposed on him to fly the party’s flag.

He said if elected as governor come September, Edo state will witness massive infrastructural development in all sectors of the state.

He said his victory serves as a quit notice to the PDP, the present tenant of Osadebey’s avenue, the seat of power noting that his emergence was a victory for all saying no victor, no vanquish.