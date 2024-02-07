Edo 2024: LP Threatens To Sanction Guber Aspirants Going Against Party Guidelines

The Edo State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) on Tuesday said the party would not hesitate to discipline any of its governorship aspirants who would not conform to the party’s guidelines and procedures ahead of its primary.

The party gave the stern warning following what it described as attempts by some of its aspirants to instigate party officials against the leadership through propaganda.

The party said it decided to exclude all party officials from participating in the conduct of the forthcoming primary realising that most of the LP officials have been compromised with vehicles and other material gifts.

“The party however assured that it would give a free level playing field to other aspirants who didn’t have vehicles or money to share.

Edo State Chairman of the party, Comrade Kelly Ogbaloi, in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin noted that the 2022 electoral act made it abundantly clear that statutory membership, appointees and party officials are not eligible to participate in the party’s primary.

Ogbaloi said, “I think it has become unavoidably necessary to advise those aspiring to be governor under the platform of the party to exercise caution in the manner and way to instigate party members and engage in media propaganda against the party and its officials.

“We are also aware that some of these officials have also been compromised by an aspirant by inducement with material things, like vehicles and several other things and on this basis such party officials are excluded from participation in order to also give a level playing field to other aspirants who didn’t have vehicles, money to share to party members

“We advise such aspirants to exercise decorum in their conduct and that the party will not hesitate to discipline any members who continue to cast aspersion or throw innuendoes to the leadership of the party

“We expect that those who want to assume the office of the governor must exercise decorum and be able to play by the rules. If the party had come up with procedures and guidelines for primaries and congresses, we expect those who want to be governor to play by those rules.

“It is pertinent to state clearly that most of these aspirants joined the party after a successful presidential outing which attracted them to join the party in order to pursue their ambition and they must therefore not come and try to destroy the image of the party.

“This is the first time the party guidelines will be expanded and encompass the participation of all members of the party. For instance, the guideline provides that all members of the wards will come together in their wards congresses and nominate two delegates who will subsequently go to their local government and nominate five members that will go to the local government to participate in guber primaries and this will create room for wider participation of members” he