Edo 2024: LP Extends Sale Of Forms To Non-Indigenes

…Approves indirect primary

The Labour Party (LP) has said its governorship nomination form for the September governorship election in Edo State is open to “every interested aspirant from the state who are Nigerians and indigene or resident in the state.”

The party also approved an indirect primary for the election of its candidate for the election.

It pegs its expression of interest and nomination forms at N5 million and N25 million respectively.

LP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, after its National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, said it will begin the commencement of the sale and submission of expression of interest and the nomination forms between January 25 and February 11, but exempted female aspirants from the payment of expression of interest form fee.

According to the statement, the screening of aspirants would be on February 14 while the primary for the election of the governorship candidate would be held on February 22.

The party pledged its loyalty to its national leader and presidential candidate, “Peter Obi for his commitment to the party in spite of the electoral robbery witnessed in the country recently.”

It also passed a vote of confidence on its National Chairman, “Julius Abure for effectively piloting the affairs of the party and giving it a proper direction.”