Edo 2024: LP Camp Swells As Ex-NBA President, Akpata Declares For Governor

Ahead of the September 21, 2024 Edo State Governorship elections, the camp of the Labour Party (LP) is swelling up as aspirants scramble for the party ticket.

The latest entrant is the immediate past President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Olumide Akpata, who on Friday in Benin, Edo State declared his interest in running for the top job

Speaking at the party Secretariat in Benin City, shortly after informing the state leadership of the party of his ambition, Akpata said he decided to aspire for the number one seat of the state on the platform of the party because it is the only party that is people-oriented, adding that his interest is for the people of the state hence Labour Party.

He lamented that the people have been taken out of the equation in governance and politics, promising that if given the opportunity to fly the flag of LP in the forthcoming election, he will change the narrative.

“My interest is for the people of Edo State. And what I find out in politics and governance in Nigeria today is that the people have been taken out of the equation. Nobody cares about the people.

“So, when I look around, the only party I find to be people-oriented and to be interested in the lots of our people is the Labour Party. So I have come here to express my interest and to carry the people along”, just as he promised to take the Labour Party to greater heights in the event that he emerged as the candidate of the party in the primary.

In his response, state chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi, said the State Working Committee of the party has agreed to allow him to run, just as he promised a level playing ground for all aspirants.