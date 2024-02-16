Edo 2024: Ize-Iyamu Withdraws From Guber Race, To Support Any Candidate By APC

The 2020 Edo State gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and an aspirant of the party ahead the 2024 Governorship elections, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has withdrawn from the race

Ize-Iyamu, who was against the PDP candidate and present governor, Godwin Obaseki announced his withdrawal from the race in a press statement he signed and made available to journalists in Benin City Edo on Friday.

Ize-Iyamu said, his withdrawal was after consultation with family, political associates, and supporters and pledged to support any candidate chosen by the party.

He also thanked President Bola Tinubu for his fatherly role and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party for constituting an authentic screening Committee, which screened the twelve aspirants.

The statement reads in part: “A few months ago, after extensively interacting with family, friends, political associates, and supporters, I joined the 2024 Edo state gubernatorial race as a result of my passion and commitment to the cause of rescuing Edo state from its current condition of decrepitude.

“I entered the contest as a progressive democrat, with an open mind to keenly contest and accept the result of a process that is fair, credible, and transparent. I appreciate the commendable effort made by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to correct the erroneous impression maliciously created by certain persons that some aspirants including myself had

been disqualified from the gubernatorial contest.

“The NWC constituted the authentic screening committee and all twelve

aspirants who purchased and completed the nomination forms were successfully screened and subsequently issued clearance certificates.

“This step was praise worthy and helped in restoring our integrity in the eyes of the public.

“Having been cleared to contest, I regrettably wish to announce my withdrawal from the race. Although painful, this decision has become imperative after an exhaustive consultation with my family, friends, political associates and supporters. I make this sacrifice in the interest of the peace and unity that the party desperately requires at both state and national levels.

“I humbly appeal to the good people of Edo state to accept my very personal decision and I promise to be there for them at all times.

“Thankfully. I acknowledge the fatherly role of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as well as the party’s National leadership for their fairness and commitment to the democratic process.

“Likewise, I remain grateful to the state’s working committee for their principled stand to allow a level playing field for all aspirants. am extremely appreciative to my family, friends, supporters, well-wishers, and the extraordinary hardworking men and women of our campaign organization who were

prepared to stop at nothing to see me fly the party’s flag.

“I salute your great works, your steadfastness and your courage.

“Finally, as a loyal party man, I wish to pledge that I and my teeming supporters shall support any candidate that emerges in the primary election holding tomorrow.”