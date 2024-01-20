Edo 2024: Ize-Iyamu Dismisses Ihonvbere Panel Report, Says He Remains Candidate To Beat

A frontline aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2024 Edo State Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has declared that the viral report of his exclusion from the race and others by Prof Julius Ihonvbere’s led screening panel is mere rumour.

This is even as he said that he remains the candidate to beat in the forthcoming primaries and will eventually win the guber election.

A viral report by the Prof Julius Ihonvbere screening committee had cleared only six aspirants and dropped 23 others with a proviso that they are however free to purchase the governorship nomination forms.

Arriving at the Benin airport to a mammoth crowd of supporters and some party leaders of the APC, Ize-Iyamu dismissed the report of the panel just as he announced that the National Working Committee, NWC have given clear directives that all aspirants for the governorship race are free to purchase nomination forms.

He also described his relationship with Senator Adams Oshiomhole as cordial and a senior brother whom he noted he holds in high esteem.

He said, ” I want to assure you that am in the race, and by next week by the grace of God I will collect the form. Any Edo person is worthy of the ticket and am not a stranger. I want to assure you that your support will not be in vain and there is nothing to worry about.

” When you are contesting for an election there are bound to be intrigues and all kinds of rumours and stories. The highest organ of our party issued a statement to the publicity secretary and particularly to the Edo Governorship election and specifically said that all those who have aspirations to run for governorship should go and collect the forms.

“And that they are the only ones to set up a screening committee which they will do at the appropriate time and if you look at the earlier timetable released you will find the schedule there. Let me announce that by next week I will collect the form.

“I know there were rumors that some people have been excluded but by that NWC release that is not possible anymore. The only people that can exclude aspirants is the committee set up by the NWC. I want to assure you that I will contest and win the election.

On his relationship with the national leader of the party and former governor of the state, Sen. Adams Oshiomhole. He said, “My relationship is cordial. He is my senior brother and I respect his age. We have worked together for many years. He is the leader of our party and a distinguished senator.