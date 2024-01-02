Edo 2024: It’s My Turn To Be Governor – Shaibu

…apologizes to Oshiomhole

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has said it’s his turn to be governor in Edo State while describing his ambition as borne out of a divine conviction to serve the state and take governance back to the people.

Shaibu, borrowing President Bola Tinubu’s “Emilokan” slogan expressed remorse over his choice of words against Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in the past, insisting that the former Governor, now Senator, remains his father despite their political differences.

The Deputy Governor made the remarks while speaking live on a private television broadcast station in Lagos.

According to him.

“Yes, I want to be the next Governor of Edo State not because l am Philip Shaibu, it is my constitutional right. Before publicly declaring my interest in to contest, l had consulted widely with many persons and groups within and outside Edo State.

“Moreover, l went into prayers to seek guidance and direction from God.

“The signs l received encouraged me to go ahead with my aspiration, though it was obvious the Governor had his own plans of supporting another person”, Shaibu stated.

Recall that the deputy governor has been in a running battle with his principal, Mr Godwin Obaseki over his political ambition to contest for the state’s top job.